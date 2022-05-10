Cade Mays agrees to terms with Carolina

May 10, 2022 at 08:48 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Cade Mays

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are now halfway finished with this year's draft class, at least in terms of their contracts.

The team has agreed to terms with guard Cade Mays on his four-year rookie deal.

Mays, the sixth-rounder from Tennessee (chosen 199th overall), adds depth and versatility to the line — which has been an offseason priority.

He has the ability to play each line position, though will likely get his first looks inside at guard.

The Panthers had previously signed sixth-rounder Amaré Barno and agreed to terms with seventh-rounder Kalon Barnes, leaving just their first three picks — Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral, and Brandon Smith.

This weekend, the rookies will be here for a minicamp, their first on-field introduction to their new team.

PHOTOS: Best of Cade Mays at Tennessee 

View photos of Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays, drafted by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
1 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
4 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (31) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (31) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (31) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (31) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) rushes as he's blocked by Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 45-20. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
7 / 14

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) rushes as he's blocked by Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 45-20. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (31) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
8 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (31) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
9 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)
10 / 14

OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
11 / 14

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Offensive lineman Cade Mays #68 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
12 / 14

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Offensive lineman Cade Mays #68 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 11, 2021 - Offensive lineman Cade Mays #68 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
13 / 14

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 11, 2021 - Offensive lineman Cade Mays #68 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)
14 / 14

OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
