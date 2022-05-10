Cade Mays agrees to terms with Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are now halfway finished with this year's draft class, at least in terms of their contracts.
The team has agreed to terms with guard Cade Mays on his four-year rookie deal.
Mays, the sixth-rounder from Tennessee (chosen 199th overall), adds depth and versatility to the line — which has been an offseason priority.
He has the ability to play each line position, though will likely get his first looks inside at guard.
The Panthers had previously signed sixth-rounder Amaré Barno and agreed to terms with seventh-rounder Kalon Barnes, leaving just their first three picks — Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral, and Brandon Smith.
This weekend, the rookies will be here for a minicamp, their first on-field introduction to their new team.
View photos of Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays, drafted by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.