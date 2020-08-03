Christian Miller opts out of 2020 season

Aug 03, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
Christian Miller
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

CHARLOTTE — Panthers edge rusher Christian Miller has elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

A 2019 fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Miller played in seven games last year. He had a pair of sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but after he injured his ankle two weeks later against the Jaguars, Miller played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to high-risk opt out," Miller said in a statement. "This was an emotional and extremely tough decision for me but one that I ultimately feel is the right and safest decision for me and my family. I am proud to be a Panther, and I am genuinely excited about the direction we are going under Coach Rhule and his staff. I wish the entire organization nothing but the best for 2020, and I can't wait to rejoin them again in 2021. #KeepPounding"

Miller is the second Panthers' player to opt out of the season. Undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack opted out last week.

With Miller's transaction, the Panthers' roster stands at 79 players.

