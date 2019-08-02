Fan Fest live practice updates: Friday, August 2

Refresh below for real-time updates from Friday's Fan Fest practice from the Panthers reporters:
A Fan Fest Tradition 🌊 pic.twitter.com/vCPTPwY34R— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2019
Coming soon to a secondary near you pic.twitter.com/LAyk6YtXMu— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2019
The Cat Pack going off on @run__cmc's cleats tonight pic.twitter.com/Fxcg8oHM3A— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2019
Well, this is new pic.twitter.com/fExDJycbak— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2019
Move-the-ball drill ends with Newton firing a strike to Moore middle end zone. DJ takes a bow. Cam takes the ball for a Friday giveaway.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 3, 2019
1ØV£🤟from QB1 pic.twitter.com/QgHohnkcOH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2019
Curtco gonna eat this season 🍴 pic.twitter.com/OQejeX9ECX— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2019
It’s that time pic.twitter.com/qAvk80eFw2— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2019
The yearly tradition 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ZJGQ6QBGb4— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Not seeing Luke Kuechly or Donte Jackson out there for team periods.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Tre Boston working with the 2nd team at safety.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Cam DEEP to Samuel, who got himself wide open down the middle. Newton was flawless during that period. Here’s how they celebrated. pic.twitter.com/9ZjID7tYvy— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Rinse, repeat. Curtis Samuel excites the crowd. Gets behind defense to catch long ball from Cam Newton.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 2, 2019
Rookie Dennis Daley getting 1st team reps at RG with Turner not practicing.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Ross Cockrell lining up first next to Eric Reid. We’ll see how long that setup lasts.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 2, 2019
2⃣2⃣ ballin at Fan Fest pic.twitter.com/0M44vAhd1l— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2019
If you were just watching this stream, you saw Christian McCaffrey 1-hand a pass from Cam Newton. Big crowd reaction. https://t.co/7z1Sov7fmw— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 2, 2019
RBs coach Jake Peetz is with his wife, who went into labor. That means coaching intern Jennifer King is leading the RBs at tonight’s Fan Fest practice. Big moment for her ... and the Peetz family! pic.twitter.com/fMFhdfNEks— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Cam didn't forget the security team 😂 pic.twitter.com/GmDyEe2EHJ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2019
Back at home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/GlKnwODdXm— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2019
Now an interview with @ProSieben pic.twitter.com/HlqEiDdcyk— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 2, 2019
Last Fan Fest, he wore a credential. Now he’s messing with cameramen. pic.twitter.com/bBa3LEhEpN— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 2, 2019
“DJ, DJ, DJ” @idjmoore: 😁 pic.twitter.com/9vx4XMgnF8— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2019
Tre Boston back in BoA for his first practice of 2019. pic.twitter.com/JSxzQvbeLi— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Tre Boston just jogged out wearing his 3️⃣3️⃣ jersey. Rookie Elijah Holyfield switched to 2️⃣1️⃣.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Trai Turner is not practicing tonight. Other than that, the main guys all are out here ready to go.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Dave Tepper just spent the past 30 mins surprising/chatting up fans sitting out the rain in the 200 section. The reaction he gets from fans is rock star-ish.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 2, 2019
Luuuuke Kuechly suited up for practice. pic.twitter.com/nedBldwM1m— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
Rookie Christian Miller the first player to head out into the rain. pic.twitter.com/lgBvX6ACry— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 2, 2019
These two 😂 pic.twitter.com/DhsGmtPW5H— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2019