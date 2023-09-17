Five things to watch vs. New Orleans: Catching up with the corners

Bryce Young﻿, the Panthers' first overall pick from this year's draft, will make his regular-season Bank of America Stadium debut on Monday night, a primetime opportunity for the rookie signal-caller to make an impression in NFC South play at home.

Young's never appeared to be the type to let these moments – externally large in magnitude – overshadow the task at hand, and that trend continued this week.

He said in this week's press conferences that the team was focused on the mission, and that's winning their first game as a unit.

"I think it's a great opportunity," Young said of playing on Monday Night Football. "Of course, it's a great opportunity and a blessing to have that type of platform. For us as a team, I think it's great, and it's really cool. But at the same time, we're still playing on the same field we would have if it was on Sunday. We're still going to have to execute against a great team in New Orleans. So it's really cool; it's a great opportunity, but at the same time, it's still football. It's still going to be the same plan or the same thing we would have done if it was Sunday.

"Probably, in retrospect, when we move past it, it'll be kind of a cool tidbit to look back at. But right now, it's not really something that's – I don't think – on the forefront of anyone's mind. It's more making sure that we do what we need to do, throughout these days, to be in a position where we we want to be in, and do what we have to do on Monday. And at the end of day, again, it's still, regardless of the day, we have a big challenge ahead of us. So I think really all the focus is just making sure we're ready for that."

Young completed 20 of his 38 passes in his NFL debut against the Falcons last week, accumulating 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He averaged 3.8 yards per attempt, earning a 48.8 rating.

There was some good to reflect upon and some less impressive moments to grow from, and Young said he and the offense were focused on turning the page there this week.