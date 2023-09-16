Notebook: Brian Burns "all about ball," not contract talk

— Reich said that while Christensen's injury was season-ending, there was hope that cornerback ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ would return sometime after the four weeks he's required to miss after being placed on injured reserve Friday.

"I don't know the exact timetable," Reich said. "But we are optimistic that we had a chance of getting him back this season and to help us this year."

Horn had a "procedure" this week as well, and Burns said that after talking to his friend who sits in the locker next to his, he got the impression Horn was "in high spirits." While there's an obvious disappointment for Horn dealing with another injury, Burns said they've tuned out the external criticism of Horn as injury-prone.

"Of course, I feel bad for him because I got love for him," Burns said. "But from the injury-prone standpoint and all that, it's just he-said-she-said. He has certain injuries that you can't even control. But from that standpoint, I try to tell him not to focus on that. You know what I'm saying?