For Baker Mayfield, it's back to work and back to normal

Mayfield wasn't dwelling on the parts that didn't go right, like the four bad exchanges with center Pat Elflein — "That was on me, and we'll get it fixed. I'm not worried about that at all. We'll get that fixed." — or the parts he couldn't control.

Asked about the four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, he joked: "Lay on an inverted table. Stretch out. Get taller. Thanks Mom and Dad."

Of some early mistakes, he said flatly: "For me, it was kind of BS the way how I wasn't settled in with my feet in the first half, I was kind of creating my own pressure moving around and not trusting them."

So he acknowledged the problems. He just wasn't dwelling on any of them.

"The preparation, everything we did leading up to it was spot on. We just didn't execute," he said. "Laid an egg in the first half and fell behind, and against a team that runs like that, it's hard to come back. So the response has been exactly what we want. Everyone has been extremely critical of themselves, leaders have put ownership on themselves, and also, at the same time, players aren't losing their heads. Just go to work. It's another day; play the next play, fix the mistakes, and go get them.