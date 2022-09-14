Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers head up north for the first road trip of the regular season, taking on the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. on FOX.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0)
- MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.
- Sunday, Sept. 18 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX
History: Panthers vs. Giants
- Carolina is 7-5 all-time against the Giants | Series History
- Current Streak: Giants W1
- Carolina last faced the Giants in NY in 2021, losing 25-3
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers safety Sean Chandler played for the Giants from 2018-20
- Giants kicker Graham Gano played for the Panthers from 2012-18
- Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was an assistant coach with the Giants in 2012
- Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was with the Giants from 2014-17, spending the last two seasons as head coach.
- Panthers quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan was on staff with the Giants from 2007-15
- Panthers tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride was a coach with the Giants from 2010-17
- Panthers asst. head coach of defense Al Holcomb spent time with the Giants from 2009-12
- Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was in the Giants scouting department from 1998-2000
- Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey held the same title in Carolina from 2016-17
- Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was with Carolina in 2021
Know Your Foe
- The Giants return home with their first Week 1 win since 2016, claiming a late-game victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. New York had dropped 10 of its previous 11 openers.
- The Giants' 238 total rushing yards in Week 1 paced the NFL, led by the league's top-performing running back in kickoff weekend – Saquon Barkley.
- The Giants recorded big hits against two-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry throughout the contest and stymied the league's top rusher two seasons ago to 82 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. New York kept the Titans from getting too many chunk plays off, as Tennessee's longest play from scrimmage went for 31 yards.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|NY Giants
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|261.0 (28th)
|394.0 (9th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|54.0 (31st)
|238.0 (1st)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|207.0 (20th)
|156.0 (29th)
|Sacks Allowed
|4 (25th)
|5 (29th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|36.4 (19th)
|20.0 (30th)
|Points/Game
|24.0 (9th)
|21.0 (15th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|355.0 (16th)
|359.0 (18th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|217.0 (31st)
|93.0 (14th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|138.0 (2nd)
|266.0 (23rd)
|Sacks
|1 (23rd)
|1 (23rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|44.4 (20th)
|27.3 (7th)
|Takeaways
|0 (26th)
|1 (14th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|26.0 (7th)
|20.0 (16th)
AWS Next Gen Stat of the Week
- Wide receiver Robbie Anderson ran a total of 85.8 yards on his 75-yard touchdown catch in Week 1. It was the longest play from scrimmage and second-longest play in terms of total yards ran in Week 1.
Notes and Trends
Robbie Anderson Deep
- Robbie Anderson's 75-yard TD catch in Week 1 was his third-straight TD of 50+ yards in season openers. Only Randy Moss (4) has more in Week 1 since 2000.
- Anderson now has seven career touchdowns of over 50 yards since entering the league in 2016. Only Tyreek Hill (13), DeSean Jackson (10) and Tyler Lockett (8) have more in that span.
Fourth Quarter Offense
- Carolina scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in Week 1, tied with New Orleans and Indianapolis for the most in the final frame.
- The Panthers have only scored more fourth quarter points seven times in the last 20 seasons.
First Drive Defense
- Carolina ran its streak of holding opponents out of the end zone on the opening drive to 18 games. The franchise record is 28 games, set in 2005-06.
Tackle Highs
- Xavier Woods led the team with 10 tackles in Week 1, becoming just the third player in Panthers history with double-digit stops in a Week 1 debut.
- Brian Burns had a career-high eight tackles and his five solo stops tied for fifth-most among defensive linemen in Week 1.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- DJ Moore (43) needs 957 receiving yards in 2022 to join Steve Smith Sr. as the only Panthers with four career 1,000-yard receiving seasons. It would mark Moore's 4th consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards; only Mike Evans (8), Stefon Diggs (4) and Travis Kelce (6) have longer active streaks.
- Moore (34) needs 21 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
- Christian McCaffrey (48) needs two scrimmage TDs to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
- Baker Mayfield (235) needs 2,765 passing yards to join Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson as only players with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of their first five seasons.
- Shaq Thompson (569) needs 12 tackles (press box stats) to pass Jon Beason (580) for fourth all-time in Panthers history. Thompson needs 94 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Donte Jackson (12) needs two interceptions to tie Doug Evans and Richard Marshall (14) for fifth place all-time in Panthers history.
- Brian Burns (25.5) needs 3.0 sacks to pass Thomas Davis (28.0) for eighth all-time in franchise history.
- Jeremy Chinn needs 71 tackles to reach 300 for his career. Chinn has played 32 career games and only Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason reached 300 career before their 44th career games as Panthers.
- JJ Jansen (202) needs 11 games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
- Johnny Hekker (300) needs five punts inside the 20 to tie Mike Scifres for 10th all-time in NFL history.
