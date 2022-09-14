Powered by

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Sep 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
GameMatchup_Thumbnail_aws_giants_week-2

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers head up north for the first road trip of the regular season, taking on the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 2 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Giants

  • Carolina is 7-5 all-time against the Giants | Series History
  • Current Streak: Giants W1
  • Carolina last faced the Giants in NY in 2021, losing 25-3

Related Links

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers safety Sean Chandler played for the Giants from 2018-20
  • Giants kicker Graham Gano played for the Panthers from 2012-18
  • Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was an assistant coach with the Giants in 2012
  • Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was with the Giants from 2014-17, spending the last two seasons as head coach.
  • Panthers quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan was on staff with the Giants from 2007-15
  • Panthers tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride was a coach with the Giants from 2010-17
  • Panthers asst. head coach of defense Al Holcomb spent time with the Giants from 2009-12
  • Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was in the Giants scouting department from 1998-2000
  • Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey held the same title in Carolina from 2016-17
  • Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was with Carolina in 2021

Know Your Foe

  • The Giants return home with their first Week 1 win since 2016, claiming a late-game victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. New York had dropped 10 of its previous 11 openers.
  • The Giants' 238 total rushing yards in Week 1 paced the NFL, led by the league's top-performing running back in kickoff weekend – Saquon Barkley.
  • The Giants recorded big hits against two-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry throughout the contest and stymied the league's top rusher two seasons ago to 82 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. New York kept the Titans from getting too many chunk plays off, as Tennessee's longest play from scrimmage went for 31 yards.
  • Read more about the Giants

NFL STATS AND NOTES: WEEK 2

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaNY Giants
Offense
Total Yards/Game261.0 (28th)394.0 (9th)
Rushing Yards/Game54.0 (31st)238.0 (1st)
Net Passing Yards/Game207.0 (20th)156.0 (29th)
Sacks Allowed4 (25th)5 (29th)
Third Down Efficiency36.4 (19th)20.0 (30th)
Points/Game24.0 (9th)21.0 (15th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game355.0 (16th)359.0 (18th)
Rushing Yards/Game217.0 (31st)93.0 (14th)
Passing Yards/Game138.0 (2nd)266.0 (23rd)
Sacks1 (23rd)1 (23rd)
Third Down Efficiency44.4 (20th)27.3 (7th)
Takeaways0 (26th)1 (14th)
Points Allowed/Game26.0 (7th)20.0 (16th)

AWS Next Gen Stat of the Week

  • Wide receiver Robbie Anderson ran a total of 85.8 yards on his 75-yard touchdown catch in Week 1. It was the longest play from scrimmage and second-longest play in terms of total yards ran in Week 1.

Notes and Trends

Robbie Anderson Deep

  • Robbie Anderson's 75-yard TD catch in Week 1 was his third-straight TD of 50+ yards in season openers. Only Randy Moss (4) has more in Week 1 since 2000.
  • Anderson now has seven career touchdowns of over 50 yards since entering the league in 2016. Only Tyreek Hill (13), DeSean Jackson (10) and Tyler Lockett (8) have more in that span.

Fourth Quarter Offense

  • Carolina scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in Week 1, tied with New Orleans and Indianapolis for the most in the final frame.
  • The Panthers have only scored more fourth quarter points seven times in the last 20 seasons.

First Drive Defense

  • Carolina ran its streak of holding opponents out of the end zone on the opening drive to 18 games. The franchise record is 28 games, set in 2005-06.

Tackle Highs

  • Xavier Woods led the team with 10 tackles in Week 1, becoming just the third player in Panthers history with double-digit stops in a Week 1 debut.
  • Brian Burns had a career-high eight tackles and his five solo stops tied for fifth-most among defensive linemen in Week 1.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • DJ Moore (43) needs 957 receiving yards in 2022 to join Steve Smith Sr. as the only Panthers with four career 1,000-yard receiving seasons. It would mark Moore's 4th consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards; only Mike Evans (8), Stefon Diggs (4) and Travis Kelce (6) have longer active streaks.
  • Moore (34) needs 21 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Christian McCaffrey (48) needs two scrimmage TDs to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
  • Baker Mayfield (235) needs 2,765 passing yards to join Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson as only players with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of their first five seasons.
  • Shaq Thompson (569) needs 12 tackles (press box stats) to pass Jon Beason (580) for fourth all-time in Panthers history. Thompson needs 94 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (12) needs two interceptions to tie Doug Evans and Richard Marshall (14) for fifth place all-time in Panthers history.
  • Brian Burns (25.5) needs 3.0 sacks to pass Thomas Davis (28.0) for eighth all-time in franchise history.
  • Jeremy Chinn needs 71 tackles to reach 300 for his career. Chinn has played 32 career games and only Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason reached 300 career before their 44th career games as Panthers.
  • JJ Jansen (202) needs 11 games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
  • Johnny Hekker (300) needs five punts inside the 20 to tie Mike Scifres for 10th all-time in NFL history.

Panthers vs. Giants Over The Years

Take a look at some pictures from past matchups between the Panthers and Giants. Carolina leads the all-time series 7-5.

Julius Peppers makes a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
1 / 58

Julius Peppers makes a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) dives over New York Giants safety James Butler during the Panthers fourth quarter scoring drive in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
2 / 58

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) dives over New York Giants safety James Butler during the Panthers fourth quarter scoring drive in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

868B8255
3 / 58
CARvsNYG09
4 / 58
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
5 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
6 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
7 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNYG25
8 / 58
CARvsNYG06
9 / 58
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
10 / 58

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CARvsNYG07
11 / 58
CARvsNYG18
12 / 58
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
13 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
14 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
James Bradberry defends Odell Beckham, Jr., during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
15 / 58

James Bradberry defends Odell Beckham, Jr., during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore throws a pass as he is rushed by New York Giants' Justin Tuck (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
16 / 58

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore throws a pass as he is rushed by New York Giants' Justin Tuck (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

CARvsNYG05
17 / 58
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
18 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
19 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
20 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNYG38
21 / 58
Cam Newton leaps in the air as he rushes the ball during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
22 / 58

Cam Newton leaps in the air as he rushes the ball during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
CARvsNYG34
23 / 58
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) in the second quarter of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
24 / 58

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) in the second quarter of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
25 / 58

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

E_DX3_9641
26 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CARvsNYG32
27 / 58
CARvsNYG33
28 / 58
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
29 / 58

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

New York Giants' Tiki Barber (21) runs past Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs (53) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 58

New York Giants' Tiki Barber (21) runs past Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs (53) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

E_MK2_7554
31 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker
CARvsNYG04
32 / 58
CARvsNYG03
33 / 58
New York Giants running back Derrick Ward runs for a 51-yard gain while chased by Carolina Panthers, from left, Chris Harris, Thomas Davis, Na'il Diggs and Jon Beason (52) in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 34-28. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
34 / 58

New York Giants running back Derrick Ward runs for a 51-yard gain while chased by Carolina Panthers, from left, Chris Harris, Thomas Davis, Na'il Diggs and Jon Beason (52) in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 34-28. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers face off at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
35 / 58

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers face off at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Colin Jones eyes a loose ball on a fumbled kick return during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
36 / 58

Colin Jones eyes a loose ball on a fumbled kick return during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter (18) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants' Kevin Dockery (35) defends during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 58

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter (18) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants' Kevin Dockery (35) defends during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers safety Marlon McCree reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants during NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
38 / 58

Carolina Panthers safety Marlon McCree reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants during NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
39 / 58

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is stopped for a loss by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker, left, Will Witherspoon, center, and Julius Peppers during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Barber was held to 41 yards rushing on 13 carries for the game. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
40 / 58

New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is stopped for a loss by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker, left, Will Witherspoon, center, and Julius Peppers during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Barber was held to 41 yards rushing on 13 carries for the game. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, runs past New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
41 / 58

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, runs past New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate Williams' fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown run during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
42 / 58

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate Williams' fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown run during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Carolina Pathers DeShaun Foster spins away from New York Giants defenders Nick Greisen, left, Osi Umenyiora (72) and Will Allen during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster rushed for 151 yards in the Panthers' 23-0 win. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
43 / 58

Carolina Pathers DeShaun Foster spins away from New York Giants defenders Nick Greisen, left, Osi Umenyiora (72) and Will Allen during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster rushed for 151 yards in the Panthers' 23-0 win. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

868B8364
44 / 58
New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)
45 / 58

New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)

E_DX3_9601
46 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
868B7811
47 / 58
E_DX3_9313
48 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Russell Shepherd during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
49 / 58

Donte Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Russell Shepherd during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
868B8132
50 / 58
868B7894
51 / 58
868B8062
52 / 58
868B7864
53 / 58
868B7693
54 / 58
DJ Moore carries the football as he breaks away from a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
55 / 58

DJ Moore carries the football as he breaks away from a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
56 / 58

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Michael Palardy and Graham Gano celebrate Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
57 / 58

Michael Palardy and Graham Gano celebrate Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_DX3_9703
58 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising