How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at New York in Week 2

Sep 14, 2022 at 01:17 PM
NYG_091422_HowToWatch_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers travel up to New York to take on the Giants in Week 2 on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

week-2-map

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

MORE WAYS TO WATCH | GAME PREVIEW

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Kristen Balboni, Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Giants Over The Years

Take a look at some pictures from past matchups between the Panthers and Giants. Carolina leads the all-time series 7-5.

Julius Peppers makes a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
1 / 58

Julius Peppers makes a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) dives over New York Giants safety James Butler during the Panthers fourth quarter scoring drive in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
2 / 58

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) dives over New York Giants safety James Butler during the Panthers fourth quarter scoring drive in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

868B8255
3 / 58
CARvsNYG09
4 / 58
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
5 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
6 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
7 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNYG25
8 / 58
CARvsNYG06
9 / 58
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
10 / 58

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CARvsNYG07
11 / 58
CARvsNYG18
12 / 58
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
13 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
14 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
James Bradberry defends Odell Beckham, Jr., during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
15 / 58

James Bradberry defends Odell Beckham, Jr., during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore throws a pass as he is rushed by New York Giants' Justin Tuck (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
16 / 58

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore throws a pass as he is rushed by New York Giants' Justin Tuck (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

CARvsNYG05
17 / 58
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
18 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
19 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
20 / 58

Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNYG38
21 / 58
Cam Newton leaps in the air as he rushes the ball during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
22 / 58

Cam Newton leaps in the air as he rushes the ball during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
CARvsNYG34
23 / 58
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) in the second quarter of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
24 / 58

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) in the second quarter of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
25 / 58

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

E_DX3_9641
26 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CARvsNYG32
27 / 58
CARvsNYG33
28 / 58
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
29 / 58

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

New York Giants' Tiki Barber (21) runs past Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs (53) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 58

New York Giants' Tiki Barber (21) runs past Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs (53) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

E_MK2_7554
31 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker
CARvsNYG04
32 / 58
CARvsNYG03
33 / 58
New York Giants running back Derrick Ward runs for a 51-yard gain while chased by Carolina Panthers, from left, Chris Harris, Thomas Davis, Na'il Diggs and Jon Beason (52) in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 34-28. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
34 / 58

New York Giants running back Derrick Ward runs for a 51-yard gain while chased by Carolina Panthers, from left, Chris Harris, Thomas Davis, Na'il Diggs and Jon Beason (52) in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 34-28. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers face off at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
35 / 58

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers face off at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Colin Jones eyes a loose ball on a fumbled kick return during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
36 / 58

Colin Jones eyes a loose ball on a fumbled kick return during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter (18) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants' Kevin Dockery (35) defends during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 58

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter (18) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants' Kevin Dockery (35) defends during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers safety Marlon McCree reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants during NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
38 / 58

Carolina Panthers safety Marlon McCree reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants during NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
39 / 58

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is stopped for a loss by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker, left, Will Witherspoon, center, and Julius Peppers during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Barber was held to 41 yards rushing on 13 carries for the game. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
40 / 58

New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is stopped for a loss by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker, left, Will Witherspoon, center, and Julius Peppers during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Barber was held to 41 yards rushing on 13 carries for the game. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, runs past New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
41 / 58

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, runs past New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate Williams' fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown run during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
42 / 58

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate Williams' fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown run during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Carolina Pathers DeShaun Foster spins away from New York Giants defenders Nick Greisen, left, Osi Umenyiora (72) and Will Allen during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster rushed for 151 yards in the Panthers' 23-0 win. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
43 / 58

Carolina Pathers DeShaun Foster spins away from New York Giants defenders Nick Greisen, left, Osi Umenyiora (72) and Will Allen during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster rushed for 151 yards in the Panthers' 23-0 win. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

868B8364
44 / 58
New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)
45 / 58

New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)

E_DX3_9601
46 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
868B7811
47 / 58
E_DX3_9313
48 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Russell Shepherd during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
49 / 58

Donte Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Russell Shepherd during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
868B8132
50 / 58
868B7894
51 / 58
868B8062
52 / 58
868B7864
53 / 58
868B7693
54 / 58
DJ Moore carries the football as he breaks away from a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
55 / 58

DJ Moore carries the football as he breaks away from a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
56 / 58

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Michael Palardy and Graham Gano celebrate Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
57 / 58

Michael Palardy and Graham Gano celebrate Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_DX3_9703
58 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising