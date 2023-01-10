Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another young defensive back to the roster Tuesday for some depth in the offseason.

The team signed cornerback Herb Miller to a future deal, adding him to the seven practice squad players signed Monday.

The 25-year Miller spent most of the 2022 season with the Browns practice squad. He was with the Buccaneers the previous three seasons (winning a Super Bowl ring) and was in camp with the Chiefs in 2019.