Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another young defensive back to the roster Tuesday for some depth in the offseason.
The team signed cornerback Herb Miller to a future deal, adding him to the seven practice squad players signed Monday.
The 25-year Miller spent most of the 2022 season with the Browns practice squad. He was with the Buccaneers the previous three seasons (winning a Super Bowl ring) and was in camp with the Chiefs in 2019.
Originally an undrafted rookie from Florida Atlantic, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller has appeared in 17 games and has one interception.
On Monday, the Panthers re-signed tight ends Stephen Sullivan and Giovanni Ricci, and signed offensive lineman Deonte Brown, running back Spencer Brown, wide receivers C.J. Saunders and Derek Wright, defensive end Kobe Jones, defensive tackle Raequan Williams, and linebacker Arron Mosby to future deals.
