Big-legged Joey Slye's offseason search for consistency

For Slye, that's his power. So Orner worked with Slye to channel his leg strength into consistent movements to improve accuracy.

"He's really putting his body in position so that he can replicate (the movement in each kick)," Orner said. "It's getting the right amount of technical swings in, but also having one or two swing thoughts in your mind as you're approaching the ball."

At the start of the offseason, Slye came to Orner with a plan. Slye then stuck to it, despite the pandemic.

"It wasn't just going out kicking a set of balls," Orner said. "He came in saying, 'Alright, Monday all we're going to do is work on contact,' and we went after that with a vengeance. And Wednesday, we came in and just tried to figure out what his optimal tempo is — similar to Steph Curry shooting 100 jump shots before the game.

"For him, it's just trying to find that good rhythm where whether it's 80, 85 percent running to the ball so that way he can replicate the swing the best."

Orner has also coached new Panthers punter Joseph Charlton for years. When Charlton signed with Carolina late last month, he came to Charlotte to work out with Slye and establish the kicker-holder relationship.

"Soon as (Charlton) got signed — I think the ink was still wet — Joseph came out to the field in Crocs, and he was already getting some holds with Joey," Orner said. "I think the initial comment from Joey when (Charlton) first got two or three snaps was like, 'Holy cow, he is so smooth, and he's got really good hands.'"

And while there are no preseason games for Slye to test what he's worked on, head coach Matt Rhule has so far been impressed with his kicker.

"Joey's, obviously, a pro. He's been here, a tremendous weapon kicking the ball off — big powerful leg," Rhule said. "I love his process. I love the way he takes notes, the way he really critiques himself."

The notes Slye takes are meticulous, and they serve as a reminder to do the right things every day.

"The last thing you want to do is not go through that process and then get caught up in the fact that you might've rushed it, or you didn't think about what you should have done," Slye said.

With a full season already under his belt and a strong offseason, Orner believes Slye is ready to find the consistency he was missing as a rookie.