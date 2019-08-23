Marty Hurney "cautiously optimistic" Cam Newton will be ready for season opener

Aug 23, 2019 at 01:47 PM
2018Employees34
Max Henson
cam_update_thumb

CHARLOTTE -- You never want to see your starting quarterback leave the locker room in a walking boot, but general manager Marty Hurney and the Panthers are hopeful Cam Newton will be ready for the regular season opener against the Rams.

"It's a left midfoot sprain and we are cautiously optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1," Hurney said of the injury Newton suffered against New England. "With that said, we'll learn more about it every day and see how it comes along."

Most starters aren't expected to play in the upcoming preseason finale against Pittsburgh. Right now, we're 16 days away from the opener. As for when Newton might return to practice and what his workload will look like, that's something that will be evaluated daily.

"It's really hard to put a timeframe because it depends how he responds each day," Hurney said. "But as I said, we feel this has got a chance to come around quick enough where he'll be ready to play Week 1. We'll see how it goes."

Related Content

news

Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"

Saturday's news was a bit better on quarterback Sam Darnold, though he'll miss some time with a high ankle sprain.

news

Panthers in "wait and see" mode on pair of potentially significant injuries

With quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez awaiting further tests, a number of positions are in flux.

news

Zane Gonzalez carted off field in second half against Buffalo

Gonzalez was announced as questionable to return with a groin injury.

news

Matt Corral suffers "significant" injury

The rookie quarterback will miss extended time this year after he suffered a left foot injury Friday against the Patriots.

news

Marquis Haynes suffers apparent left leg injury

The fourth-year defensive end was carted off the field midway through Saturday's scheduled scrimmage.

news

Week 18 Final Injury Report: Robby Anderson questionable

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is also questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: C.J. Henderson limited

Wide receiver Robby Anderson was out again, and Derrick Brown was added to the report.

news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Robby Anderson held out

Anderson was one of five players who didn't practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 17 Final Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore out at New Orleans

The veteran cornerback won't play this week because of the groin injury suffered against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Still short-handed

Tackle Cameron Erving and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are out with injuries, amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: No Stephon Gilmore

The veteran cornerback's absence adds to a long list of defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

news

Week 16 Final Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable for Sunday against Tampa Bay

The Panthers leading receiver practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

Advertising