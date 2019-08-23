Marty Hurney "cautiously optimistic" Cam Newton will be ready for season opener

CHARLOTTE -- You never want to see your starting quarterback leave the locker room in a walking boot, but general manager Marty Hurney and the Panthers are hopeful Cam Newton will be ready for the regular season opener against the Rams.

"It's a left midfoot sprain and we are cautiously optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1," Hurney said of the injury Newton suffered against New England. "With that said, we'll learn more about it every day and see how it comes along."

Most starters aren't expected to play in the upcoming preseason finale against Pittsburgh. Right now, we're 16 days away from the opener. As for when Newton might return to practice and what his workload will look like, that's something that will be evaluated daily.