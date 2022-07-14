Matt Ioannidis treating this like another rookie year

Now, he's ready to make an impact with the Panthers in his new start, and they need his kind of pass-rush as they adjust on defense. With Haason Reddick leaving in free agency, they're trying to create pressure differently this year, and having his ability inside should help.

"I'm in control of what the season's going to look like for me," he said. "I feel like I'm on par to still play some really great ball."

Replacing DaQuan Jones, Ioannidis' addition adds both experience and more pass rush potential with tackle Derrick Brown , a third-year player Ioannidis said he's looking forward to playing alongside.

"Hopefully, I can teach (Brown) some things, he can teach me some things, and we'll have some really good chemistry out there," Ioannidis said.

While Ioannidis is getting acclimated to his new teammates and learning the playbook, Rhule listed him along with fellow league veterans Shaq Thompson, Johnny Hekker, and JJ Jansen as experienced players he hopes younger ones model their habits after.