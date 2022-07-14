Matt Ioannidis treating this like another rookie year

Jul 14, 2022 at 02:22 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Matt Ioannidis
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — When Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked to share his thoughts on where he felt the Panthers stood at the end of minicamp, he made particular mention of a few players across multiple positions — including the experience they added on defense.

Among the names Rhule listed was Matt Ioannidis , a seventh-year defensive tackle who spent the first six seasons of his career in Washington before signing a one-year deal with Carolina.

Even though he stands out at a young position, Ioannidis admitted he has chosen to take a page out of his rookie handbook while getting adjusted to his first move in the league.

"My approach to it so far has been ears open, mouth shut," Ioannidis said. "A lot of things we say — be seen, not heard as a rookie — that's kind of where I've been in these first few weeks."

Related Links

That's temporary for now, at least, and Ioannidis said he has plenty of time to become more vocal.

First, Ioannidis wants to learn the ropes here and get comfortable. So he said he's taking it one task, assignment, and install at a time. The good news for Ioannidis is he has a history with Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who coached him at Temple, so he knows the expectations.

"The competitiveness that was there is still very much there," Ioannidis said. "Being thrust back into that style of environment, his style of competitiveness has been fun."

Ioannidis spent six years with Washington and saw his two best seasons in 2018 and 2019, when he tallied 16.0 combined sacks and 27 quarterback hits while starting in 24 of 30 games across those two years.

His production went down in his last two seasons with Washington (just 4.0 sacks) as he dealt with some injuries, though he said he wanted to take responsibility for how he played while rehabbing.

Matt Ioannidis
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Now, he's ready to make an impact with the Panthers in his new start, and they need his kind of pass-rush as they adjust on defense. With Haason Reddick leaving in free agency, they're trying to create pressure differently this year, and having his ability inside should help.

"I'm in control of what the season's going to look like for me," he said. "I feel like I'm on par to still play some really great ball."

Replacing DaQuan Jones, Ioannidis' addition adds both experience and more pass rush potential with tackle Derrick Brown , a third-year player Ioannidis said he's looking forward to playing alongside.

"Hopefully, I can teach (Brown) some things, he can teach me some things, and we'll have some really good chemistry out there," Ioannidis said.

While Ioannidis is getting acclimated to his new teammates and learning the playbook, Rhule listed him along with fellow league veterans Shaq Thompson, Johnny Hekker, and JJ Jansen as experienced players he hopes younger ones model their habits after.

"(There are) a lot of veterans here that take care of themselves at a high level," Rhule said. "There's no excuse for not taking care of yourself because you can see how to do it."

Matt Ioannidis on set with the Panthers

Ioannidis officially signed with the Panthers on Monday at Bank of America Stadium.

CR5_5063
1 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5052
2 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5057
3 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5062
4 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5068
5 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5071
6 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5083
7 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5090
8 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5097
9 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5106
10 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5116
11 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5119
12 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5123
13 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5141
14 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5146
15 / 15
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Fan-Fest_V2_16x9CTA

2022 Fan Fest tickets now on sale

Make plans to attend Fan Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, on Aug. 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Related Content

news

Former Panther Rashard Anderson dies

The first-round pick from 2000 from Jackson State was 45.

news

With Baker Mayfield on board, Matt Corral can develop

The rookie quarterback can still compete for playing time, but he also has more time to learn the NFL game.

news

Fan Fest tickets are NOW ON SALE

Enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 11.

news

Baker Mayfield secures his jersey number

He had to work a deal with punter Johnny Hekker, but Mayfield will continue to wear No. 6.

news

Baker Mayfield: Panthers are getting the genuine article

GM Scott Fitterer said 'a lot of people really went to bat' for Carolina's newest quarterback.

news

Baker Mayfield ready for "fresh start" with Panthers

With the trade finalized, Mayfield will soon compete for the starting quarterback job.

news

Stories of Sam: Volume 4

Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

news

Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki want to leave a "footprint"

The Bozemans are acclimating to Charlotte in a hurry, with hopes of giving back to their new city through their family foundation.

news

Jake Delhomme can't wait to see Baker Mayfield compete

The Panthers Hall of Honor quarterback (and former Brown) thinks Mayfield can add something here.

news

Make plans for Panthers Back Together Saturday at Wofford on July 30

The free fan event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with entertainment performances, fun games and Panthers practice.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2023

Carolina currently has five draft picks lined up for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising