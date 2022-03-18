Panthers agree to terms with Matt Ioannidis

Mar 18, 2022
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
ioannidis_landscape

The Panthers have replaced a veteran defensive tackle with another one — one the coaching staff has plenty of background with.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with former Washington defensive tackle ﻿Matt Ioannidis﻿.

Ioannidis spent the last six seasons in Washington, after playing for head coach Matt Rhule at Temple.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder gives the Panthers some experience to replace DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Bills earlier this week.

He's also been extremely productive when well.

Ioannidis had 16.0 combined sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 2018 and 2019 for Washington, and adding a guy with that kind of pass-rush potential next to Derrick Brown would be helpful.

