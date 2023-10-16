Monday Brew: A "great opportunity" for Thomas Brown, Bryce Young to work together

Reich said Brown had a "great football mind," saying that the timing was right for this step.

"He has the strongest leadership qualities that you could ask for in a coach," Reich said. "I can't emphasize how excited I am for Thomas. This is just the next step.

"He's young, relatively speaking – young age-wise, not young in the coaching profession. But I think there's a reason why, at his age, he has ascended to this position so quickly, because you just get around him for five minutes, and you can feel it from him."

As for Reich, he said he will remain in most quarterback meetings and the game-planning process, playing a significant role as a sounding board on game days for Brown.

But he made it clear: This is fully Brown's offense to run.