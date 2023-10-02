Monday Brew: Frank Reich seeks consistency after Vikings loss

Reich said he knows the Panthers aren't far from being successful, and if they find consistency and correct mistakes, they don't have to wait for results. They can win now.

"In one respect, we're close; in other respects, we're making too many mistakes to even say that," Reich said. "But when we get those things corrected, I believe it can get the results that we want now. This doesn't have to be wait for results. We can get those results now."

The Panthers led for the first part of an eventual 21-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, thanks to ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿'s momentum-grabbing 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on the Vikings' opening drive. Kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿'s career-long 56-yard field goal put them up 10-0 in the first half, and they didn't lose the lead until an offensive mistake led to a go-ahead Vikings touchdown.

Rookie quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ fumbled on a sack (one of five taken in the second half) and watched as the ball was taken down for a touchdown.

Just before the game's end, Young led what could have been the game-winning drive (had the Panthers scored a touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion), but sacks and miscues later, Carolina was left winless in its first four.

"There's plenty of good things on tape in all three phases," Reich said. "The thing that we're looking for is more consistency. We talked about it in meetings today. There's two ways to get better. That's the skills and plays that you make; just continue to make those and be more consistent with those. But then also just reducing mistakes, coaching and playing, finding ways to eliminate mistakes that we make that are kind of pulling us in the opposite direction."

Reich said everyone's aligned in wanting to win games, and he sees the rest of the season as an opportunity to get better. They just need to start it sooner.