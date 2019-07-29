Norv Turner: Cam is using weapons around him, but he's still Cam

"Are you believing that? Wait 'til the first game. It's great that he says it, but wait 'til it's third and goal from the four and he takes off and dives over about five guys."

Turner has always had a healthy respect for utilizing all of the unique talents of Newton, especially his ability to create mismatches for a defense with his legs.

However, after Newton's shoulder surgeries over the last three years, it's fair to wonder if the game plan will involve limiting Newton's running.

"Part of his game is the physical nature of the game," Turner said. "Running the ball, making plays in the zone read stuff, the RPOs. We're not going to take that away from him. We'll pick our spots. But he's obviously a very complete player and he understands that he's got a lot of talented guys around him and in these first five days, he's doing a good job of spreading the ball to everyone."

Newton has emphasized that as well. With a running back who has set NFL and franchise records for receptions and a young wide receiver that led the league in average yards after the catch, Newton doesn't have to make every single dynamic play himself. But the threat of him doing it? That's nearly just as important.