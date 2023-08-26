Notebook: Brian Burns has high hopes for defense

Burns, along with Justin Houston﻿, Derrick Brown﻿, Shaq Thompson﻿, and Frankie Luvu﻿, were held out of the Lions game to close out the preseason. While Brown, Thompson, and Luvu had played some in August, the Panthers didn't get a glimpse of their top two pass-rushers all preseason. And with 149.5 career sacks just sitting there on the bench, ready to go, Burns' excitement is shared by many.

It's hard to get a gauge on this defense in the preseason, but their hopes for this unit remain high.

"I'm definitely excited for this season; I got high expectations," Burns said. "I would say the preseason is always, even if we all were out there, it's still going to be tough to tell where we're at because it's not really a lot of scheme. Just going into the game, it's really vanilla. I don't want to say we're going through the motions, but it's not, ... yeah, it's not the same."

Of course, there's some other important stuff on the horizon for Burns.

He's still hopeful of a new contract before the start of the final year of his rookie deal. The two sides have talked, but he offered no updates. But while other players in similar situations (specifically San Francisco's Nick Bosa) have stayed away from camp, Burns has been here all preseason and has practiced at his normal level of intensity (high).

"I want to be here, so always hopeful, but just at the moment, I don't have anything to say about the updates," Burns said. "I mean, no fault to anybody that's not participating.