Notebook: Reunion week for Frank Reich, the Colts, and their coaches

— While Reich said he was "optimistic" about wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.'s availability this week, he admitted he was still very day-to-day. The starting wideout didn't practice Wednesday because of an elbow issue.

He was also on the fence about safety Vonn Bell, who was back in a limited basis after missing the last two games with a quad strain. He said the decision on whether he'd play would likely go right up to game-time.

"We'll see how he responds today. Obviously, he didn't do everything today. So we'll see how he responds tonight; maybe he can do more tomorrow. That's going to be my guess is that's going to be right up to game time with Vonn."

He also said it's going to be "a week or two" before cornerback Jaycee Horn is ready to return, though he's making "great progress."

Brian Burns acknowledged that his elbow was an issue, though he was able to play last week. He practiced wearing a red jersey, and said they were still investigating different brace options.