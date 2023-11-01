Frankie Luvu named NFC defensive player of the week

Nov 01, 2023 at 12:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Frankie Luvu
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Frankie Luvu wanted to show off for his mother, and he did it in a major way last week.

And the league recognized him for it Wednesday, as he was named NFC defensive player of the week for the show he put on in last week's win over the Texans.

Luvu had a team-high 12 tackles and a sack of CJ Stroud as the Panthers held the rookie quarterback to just 140 passing yards (his lowest total of the season, as he was averaging 276.7 per game in his first six).

Luvu also had two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and broke up two passes on the day, leading a defense that entered the game short-handed because of injuries.

"He was incredible," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. "I mean, he was a beast. I didn't know it was that many tackles, but a couple of passes defended. Plays that are probably going to be first downs. That one third down right there, he makes a great tip. I think he had two passes defended in that as well.

"Just an all-around great game by Frankie."

Related Links

Frankie Luvu
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers

His teammates are growing accustomed to that kind of energy. Whether it's firing them up with his signature Samoan Siva Tau or just the passion he plays with on the field; he's become one of the personality players on this offense, joining with outside linebacker Brian Burns to provide the potential for impact plays on any down.

"We feed off each other's energy, man," Luvu said of Burns. "Third down, I'm looking at him every play thinking, 'Just give me one more play. Go get him.' And that goes for everyone else on the defense."

He also goes 100 mph every game, even when he's been nursing a hip pointer that has kept him on the injury report and in a red jersey in practice. It's not so other players know to keep their hands off him; it's partially as a reminder to Luvu to not put himself in harm's way on the practice field.

As a result, his teammates have come to expect this type of performance from him.

"Frankie was great," outside linebacker Brian Burns said. "Frankie always does his job, and a lot of plays were coming to him, and he was making them. But we always knew Frankie was a baller, so that's no surprise to us."

Luvu also had a little extra motivation, as his mother Ia was at the game with the family, the first time she'd seen her son play live at Bank of America Stadium (she was at the game in Seattle earlier this year, but he was injured and didn't finish that game, dampening the celebration.

"It was a blessing to have her here," he said after the game. "Kind of have her presence. See what I do live, you know, professionally. I was trying to play calm but aggressive. Just having them there was very emotional for me. On the sideline, just feeling their presence and their prayers and everything.

"She's the backbone to our family. So, embracing all that and having her here to see that, this game meant a lot to me. This game and moving forward."

After receiving his United States citizenship this offseason, Luvu's hoping to help his family do the same.

Which could mean his mom could end up at even more games, and if he keeps playing the way he did last week, that would be just fine with the Panthers.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers vs. Texans

Take a look at the best pictures from pregame, in-game, and postgame action from Sunday's win against the Texans.

231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-164
1 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Pregame-172
2 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Pregame-199
3 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Intro_Anthem_MD-39
4 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Pregame-163
5 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_National Anthem-05
6 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_National Anthem-04
7 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Intros-46
8 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Intros-37
9 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Intros-29
10 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-438
11 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-391
12 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-386
13 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-355
14 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-343
15 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-341
16 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-334
17 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-330
18 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-324
19 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-320
20 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-315
21 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-303
22 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-294
23 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-293
24 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-291
25 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-286
26 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-279
27 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-269
28 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-251
29 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-236
30 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-226
31 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-224
32 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-209
33 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-198
34 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-193
35 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-183
36 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-178
37 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-159
38 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-137
39 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-134
40 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-128
41 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-120
42 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-107
43 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-102
44 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-035
45 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-034
46 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-020
47 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_GameAction-017
48 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Intro_Anthem_MD-66
49 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-250
50 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-249
51 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-243
52 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-226
53 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-200
54 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-194
55 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-145
56 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-139
57 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-137
58 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-133
59 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-129
60 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-113
61 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-110
62 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-109
63 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-103
64 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-102
65 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-099
66 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-082
67 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-081
68 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-075
69 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-070
70 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-059
71 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-055
72 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-048
73 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-046
74 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-040
75 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-029
76 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-027
77 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-014
78 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-005
79 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 vs Texans Game Action_MD-001
80 / 154
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-118
81 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-110
82 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-079
83 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-044
84 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-025
85 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-021
86 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-016
87 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-012
88 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action KJ-004
89 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-60
90 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-6
91 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-52
92 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-431
93 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-419
94 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-400
95 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-4
96 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-390
97 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-372
98 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-37
99 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-342
100 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-339
101 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-334
102 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-333
103 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-326
104 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-313
105 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-293
106 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-282
107 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-277
108 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-270
109 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-265
110 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-263
111 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-259
112 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-10
113 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-252
114 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-245
115 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-21
116 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-209
117 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-202
118 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-181
119 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-12
120 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-146
121 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-126
122 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-1
123 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-189
124 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game KJ-06
125 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game KJ-15
126 / 154
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-175
127 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Game Action CSW-152
128 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-153
129 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-140
130 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.
131 / 154

Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.
132 / 154

Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-45
133 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-21
134 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-60
135 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-71
136 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-349
137 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-88
138 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-89
139 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-15
140 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 WK 8 vs. Texans_Post Game-86
141 / 154
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-013
142 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-009
143 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-086
144 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-073
145 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-026
146 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-054
147 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-059
148 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW
149 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-067
150 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-089
151 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-096
152 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-106
153 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Panthers vs Texans Post Game CSW-126
154 / 154
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Celebrate responsibly

The Panthers won a game, which definitely beats the alternative. So for all the people who are merely relieved and not overjoyed, there are still plenty of questions about what comes next.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 9 vs. Indianapolis

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 9 against the Colts.
news

Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts

The Panthers host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Here's what to know about them.
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich says Victory Monday is the same 

The Panthers' head coach shared how the team's preparation doesn't change after a win. Plus more recapping Sunday's game against the Texans. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 8 vs. Houston

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home win Sunday against the Texans
news

For Austin Corbett, after 294 days, "it all poured out in that moment"

The Panthers right guard couldn't contain his emotions Sunday, with a last-second win capping a nine-plus-month rehab from a torn ACL.
news

Chuba Hubbard and run game arrive just in time

The Panthers didn't run much on the day, but they did it well when they needed to, icing the game against the Texans.
news

Notebook: Short-handed defense rises to occasion

Despite all the injuries, the Panthers held CJ Stroud in check, plus more from the locker room, including Frankie Luvu's huge day.
news

Eddy Piñeiro's game-winning field goal the "exclamation point" to first win

The Panthers' kicker had to make the kick multiple times as he helped cap off their first win of the season Sunday against the Texans. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers earn first win over Houston

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Texans. 
news

Bryce Young gets his first comeback, first win, first game ball

The rookie quarterback wasn't always flashy, but he was effective when it mattered the most, leading the Panthers to a 15-13 win over the Texans.
Advertising