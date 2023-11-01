Frankie Luvu named NFC defensive player of the week

He also goes 100 mph every game, even when he's been nursing a hip pointer that has kept him on the injury report and in a red jersey in practice. It's not so other players know to keep their hands off him; it's partially as a reminder to Luvu to not put himself in harm's way on the practice field.

As a result, his teammates have come to expect this type of performance from him.

"Frankie was great," outside linebacker Brian Burns said. "Frankie always does his job, and a lot of plays were coming to him, and he was making them. But we always knew Frankie was a baller, so that's no surprise to us."