Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts

Three-game losing streak, recent loss to Saints

After starting the year 3-2 behind rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts have gone winless in their last three contests (against Jacksonville, Cleveland, and New Orleans) and won't get Richardson back this year after he underwent a season-ending shoulder procedure.

Indianapolis dropped a 38-27 game at home to the Saints last week, as Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew threw the ball over 40 times (23-of-41 for 213 yards with two touchdowns and an interception), and their defense wasn't able to stop Derek Carr and the Saints.

Dealing with injuries across the team (but especially on defense), the Colts allowed Carr to throw for 310 yards and a pair of touchdown passes against a depleted secondary.