Ask The Old Guy: Celebrate responsibly

Morning Darin. A great morning it is, too, after our first victory of the season. However, it appears the Panthers have an Ickey problem. Sadly, he's regressed in his second season. He's getting beat constantly by speed rushers, and then the one sack yesterday where he was caught flat-footed and bowled over was just bad. There are also times when he just loses focus. And it's frustrating, too, because he practices against some good pass rushers during training camp and practice; one would think he'd show improvement instead of regressing. Who is our backup left tackle? Maybe sitting Ickey for a game would send the message. Scott Fitterer and the rest of the scouts were thrilled to draft him. Was this an error drafting him?

first time emailing you. I enjoy reading your mailbag weekly and getting your insight into all things Panthers.

Now, see, this is what I'm talking about. Chris here isn't getting caught up in the emotions of winning a game and losing sight of big-picture issues that remain. Credit to the man who is willing to see that dark cloud obscuring most of that little silver lining while everybody else is dancing.

As someone who may have once or twice mentioned, "it can always get worse" (I am a hoot in meetings), I respect the steely-eyed focus it takes to ask this question this week.

Yeah, it's no secret that Ikem Ekwonu is not playing his best football right now. But just as benching Bryce and playing Andy Dalton earlier this year would have been the wrong thing to do, so would parking last year's first-rounder in favor of a less-qualified and older backup (in this case, veteran David Sharpe). What they need to do is get him better, and if there's a player on this roster positioned to realize that improvement, it's Ekwonu.

The first part is he's still the same massively talented player he was when they drafted him. He's still powerful, and because he was a little bit of a blank slate as a pass-protector when he came here, there's room to polish that part of his game.

And the guy who's doing the polishing is a big part of the reason I am not as worried about Ekwonu as a lot of people. He has James Campen in his ear. And on his rear, most days.

James Campen isn't a good coach, he's a great coach. When he was in Green Bay forever, he built a reputation for developing outstanding lines with mid-round picks, if his guys were picked at all. He's the guy you want on a project, and Ekwonu still is one. He turned 23 today, and he's the fourth-youngest player on the roster. When he got here last season, Campen would often be on all fours on the practice field, manually putting Ekwonu's feet where he wanted them to be. He was building a left tackle from the ground up.

And yes, last year's blunt-force trauma offense was tailored to what Ekwonu was already good at. But to assume it's the only way he can ever play ignores the fact he works for one of the best in the league at his craft.

There are also some structural things they can do with the offense to help him. Ekwonu doesn't have to play in a phone booth like he did last year to win, but as the offense Frank Reich and Thomas Brown are putting in the streets continues to evolve, there are probably things that can be done to maximize the chance of success for a number of players, not just Ekwonu.

So, if you just wanted the tl;dr version (and if you did, you must be new to this Mailbag), Ickey needs to get better, but it's reasonable to think he will.