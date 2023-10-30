Chuba Hubbard and run game arrive just in time

Oct 29, 2023 at 08:28 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Chuba Hubbard
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — With two minutes left in their last-second win against the Texans Sunday, the Panthers had 34 rushing yards. So it wasn't like the Detroit game last year or anything.

But at least it was a start and perhaps something they can build on for the future.

The Panthers were able to seal the victory by running the ball, something they haven't said all year (the winning or the running).

Quarterback Bryce Young got them into position by passing smartly. But after the two-minute warning and holding onto a one-point lead with the Panthers in field goal range, the Texans had all three timeouts. They were going to use them to try to get the ball back.

That's when running back Chuba Hubbard got behind a physical offensive line, which is nearing health and stability again, and ran for 4 yards, then 4 yards, then a chain-moving 3 yards, at a time they needed it the most, allowing them to bleed the clock before Eddy Piñeiro's game-winning field goal to end the game and the losing streak.

"It was exciting," linebacker Frankie Luvu said. " Chuba do what Chuba do. Just running that rock."

"We knew when they got that first down, it was all coming up to Eddy. So, good complimentary football."

Related Links

It's been a long time since they were able to say that. Last season, when four-fifths of this offensive line was here under a completely different system, they ran because it was the only thing they could do. And when they ran for a franchise-record 320 yards last December against the Lions, that run game was more than just a statistical device; it was a blunt instrument they used to bash opponents about the head and shoulders.

So it's probably not a coincidence that this happened in right guard Austin Corbett's first game back after his torn ACL in last year's finale. And through the emotion of his own comeback, he seemed genuinely excited that they were able to convince a new coaching staff to trust them in such situations.

"Well, (offensive coordinator) Thomas Brown still had his faith in us," Corbett said. "He knew what we were going to do for him to call those three straight runs and just to deliver up front. That's an offensive lineman's dream, is put the team on our back and go get the job done.

"You know, you're running it, they know you're running it, and there's nothing better to go to give the ball to Bryce one final drive and say, hey, go win this thing for us and then to see him do it."

Hubbard is clearly the preference among the backs on hand in this situation, one he ran well in last year. He had 15 of the 24 carries Sunday, and 28 of the 44 yards (again, it wasn't a great day overall).

But on that drive, it looked like December 2022 Hubbard in the cold (he had 12 carries for 125 yards that day), not this new version in the warm glow of a warm October afternoon.

"Not the best game. Definitely a lot of ups and downs, but just happy to get the win," Hubbard said. "All credit to our coaches, o-line, Bryce, and everybody. I mean we just put it all together when we needed it.

"I'm just blessed to be in an opportunity where the coaches trust me to put me out there and to be that guy to do that. I give my all to this sport and this team and am just blessed to get the win."

Even for left guard Calvin Throckmorton, the newcomer of this bunch on the offensive line, it was evident they were onto something.

"I mean, it's like it's our identity," Throckmorton said. "It's a mentality that we want to have as an offensive line, and I loved how Bryce just came in the huddle, and he was like, you know, we're going to run this dang ball, and we're going to get this first down, and we're going to secure this win.

"So it's, it's even better when everybody on the offense is going with that identity and the expectation of running the ball effectively. And we know we fell short a little bit overall today in that regard, but being able to finish the game like that is exactly who we want to be as an offense."

Make no mistake, they're going to need to run for more than 44 yards to win most games, and being able to incorporate Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear (5 yards between them on five carries) will be helpful as they move forward.

But for one night and for one win, being able to run like it was 2022 was exhilarating, even for the people who weren't here then.

"They were huge," head coach Frank Reich said of the late Hubbard runs. "I mean, we struggled running the ball the whole day a little bit. We had a few runs here and there. But man, did we need those runs. And he ran it hard, he protected the ball, he got what we needed. Thomas did a good job of calling it and sticking with it.

"It was really clutch. Chuba came up big."

Panthers vs Texans| Game Action Gallery | October 29, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Houston Texans in Week 8.

231029 Texans -157
1 / 76
231029 Texans -165
2 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -161
3 / 76
231029 Texans -160
4 / 76
231029 Texans -168
5 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -164
6 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -166
7 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -155
8 / 76
231029 Texans -153
9 / 76
231029 Texans -163
10 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -167
11 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -159
12 / 76
231029 Texans -154
13 / 76
231029 Texans -183
14 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -174
15 / 76
231029 Texans -179
16 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -184
17 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -175
18 / 76
231029 Texans -185
19 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -178
20 / 76
231029 Texans -180
21 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -182
22 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -181
23 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -202
24 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -186
25 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -192
26 / 76
231029 Texans -196
27 / 76
231029 Texans -207
28 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -198
29 / 76
231029 Texans -195
30 / 76
231029 Texans -200
31 / 76
231029 Texans -206
32 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -187
33 / 76
231029 Texans -197
34 / 76
231029 Texans -204
35 / 76
231029 Texans -194
36 / 76
231029 Texans -193
37 / 76
231029 Texans -209
38 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -189
39 / 76
231029 Texans -190
40 / 76
231029 Texans -215
41 / 76
231029 Texans -212
42 / 76
231029 Texans -271
43 / 76
231029 Texans -272
44 / 76
231029 Texans -266
45 / 76
231029 Texans -237
46 / 76
231029 Texans -222
47 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -233
48 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -231
49 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -267
50 / 76
231029 Texans -229
51 / 76
231029 Texans -250
52 / 76
231029 Texans -224
53 / 76
231029 Texans -246
54 / 76
231029 Texans -258
55 / 76
231029 Texans -249
56 / 76
231029 Texans -221
57 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -232
58 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -270
59 / 76
231029 Texans -219
60 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -252
61 / 76
231029 Texans -253
62 / 76
231029 Texans -257
63 / 76
231029 Texans -268
64 / 76
231029 Texans -245
65 / 76
231029 Texans -239
66 / 76
231029 Texans -234
67 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -262
68 / 76
231029 Texans -230
69 / 76
231029 Texans -242
70 / 76
231029 Texans -247
71 / 76
231029 Texans -217
72 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -241
73 / 76
231029 Texans -259
74 / 76
231029 Texans -235
75 / 76
Carolina Panthers
231029 Texans -218
76 / 76
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Week 8 vs. Houston

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home win Sunday against the Texans
news

For Austin Corbett, after 294 days, "it all poured out in that moment"

The Panthers right guard couldn't contain his emotions Sunday, with a last-second win capping a nine-plus-month rehab from a torn ACL.
news

Notebook: Short-handed defense rises to occasion

Despite all the injuries, the Panthers held CJ Stroud in check, plus more from the locker room, including Frankie Luvu's huge day.
news

Eddy Piñeiro's game-winning field goal the "exclamation point" to first win

The Panthers' kicker had to make the kick multiple times as he helped cap off their first win of the season Sunday against the Texans. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers earn first win over Houston

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Texans. 
news

Bryce Young gets his first comeback, first win, first game ball

The rookie quarterback wasn't always flashy, but he was effective when it mattered the most, leading the Panthers to a 15-13 win over the Texans.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Texans

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers get first win of the season, 15-13

The Panthers beat the Texans on a last-second field goal by Eddy Piñeiro, giving them a long-awaited victory.
news

Inactives: Panthers get some injured players back on the field

All five players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report are active today, including outside linebacker Brian Burns.
news

Muhsin Muhammad, Julius Peppers prepare for Hall of Honor ceremony

The Panthers legends got their new blue blazers Saturday night, in advance of today's halftime ceremony in which their names will be revealed on the Bank of America stadium walls.
news

Five things to watch vs. Houston: Offensive reset

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Texans in Week 8. 
Advertising