Panthers activate Henry Anderson for Seahawks game

Dec 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Henry Anderson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers saw enough from Henry Anderson in practice this week to add him back to the roster.

They activated the veteran defensive end Saturday in advance of their trip to Seattle.

The 31-year-old Anderson played six games earlier this year, adding some experience and a proven run-stopper to the defense.Anderson had missed six games after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Oct. 25.

He told reporters this week he suffered a stroke in late October, but has been assured by multiple doctors and specialists that he's safe to return. He's been practicing since Wednesday.

To make room for him on the active roster, they waived cornerback Tae Hayes. He's been active for the last five weeks as they dealt with some injuries to the secondary. The Panthers had signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

