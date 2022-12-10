Panthers activate Henry Anderson for Seahawks game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers saw enough from Henry Anderson in practice this week to add him back to the roster.

They activated the veteran defensive end Saturday in advance of their trip to Seattle.

The 31-year-old Anderson played six games earlier this year, adding some experience and a proven run-stopper to the defense.Anderson had missed six games after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Oct. 25.

He told reporters this week he suffered a stroke in late October, but has been assured by multiple doctors and specialists that he's safe to return. He's been practicing since Wednesday.