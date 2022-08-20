Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

"I think this is a tremendous time for Shaq," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said early in training camp. "When you're sitting in meetings, and you're not evaluating your own performance, you're hearing all the coaching points, or sometimes mentoring the young guys. Your mastery of the defense takes a step forward. I think it's a great chance for Shaq, too, because he's loved by his teammates. He can say things, and guys don't take it personally. I think it's a good chance for him to step back and watch practice. Watch meetings and reinforce standards. Really elevate himself as a leader even more.

"I told him. I said, hey, I'm going to consider you kind of like an assistant coach during this process. We're going to visit. We're going to talk. We're going to do those things. I think this can be really good for him. He played really good football last year. When you watch Shaq, especially when he's healthy, I thought he would play Pro Bowl-caliber football. But he affected games and made plays. What's unfortunate is he's missing some time. I can't wait to see him come back healthy and be able to play, and be able to play a lot longer at the standard he's capable of."