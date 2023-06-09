Panthers adjust roles in scouting department

Assistant director of college scouting Jared Kirksey has been promoted to college scouting director. Kirksey came to the Panthers as an area scout in 2021.

The Panthers are also moving some scouts to new territories.

West Coast scout Corey Fuller will now cover the Southwest, and Eli Montague will now move to the Southeast after previously covering the Southwest.

The Panthers are moving scouting intern Caden McCloughan and scouting assistant Jordan Trgovac to new roles as area scouts. Additionally, former safety Juston Burris is working with the team as a scouting intern this summer after playing here the previous three seasons.

McCloughan will now cover the West, and Trgovac the Mid-Atlantic.