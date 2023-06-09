Panthers adjust roles in scouting department

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have adjusted some roles within the scouting department, rewarding some existing scouts with promotions and shifting some scouts to new areas.
College scouting director Cole Spencer has been promoted to director of player personnel.
Spencer, who has been with the Panthers since 2021, will continue to have an emphasis on college scouting but will work alongside vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson to expand his portfolio on the pro scouting side.
Wilson joined the team earlier this offseason, coming over from the Cardinals to supplement the front office with his years of playing and personnel experience.
Assistant director of college scouting Jared Kirksey has been promoted to college scouting director. Kirksey came to the Panthers as an area scout in 2021.
The Panthers are also moving some scouts to new territories.
West Coast scout Corey Fuller will now cover the Southwest, and Eli Montague will now move to the Southeast after previously covering the Southwest.
The Panthers are moving scouting intern Caden McCloughan and scouting assistant Jordan Trgovac to new roles as area scouts. Additionally, former safety Juston Burris is working with the team as a scouting intern this summer after playing here the previous three seasons.
McCloughan will now cover the West, and Trgovac the Mid-Atlantic.
Trogvac's the daughter of former defensive coordinator Mike Trgovac and shifted to the team's scouting department last year after previously working in public relations.