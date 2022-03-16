CHARLOTTE — Carolina added depth to the receiving corps as the new league year kicked off on Wednesday afternoon, among a flurry of moves.

The Panthers agreed to terms with former Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins﻿.

The 27-year-old Higgins caught just 24 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown last year, but he's had some productive years in Cleveland.

He caught 37 passes for a career-best 599 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, helping the Browns advance to the playoffs.

Originally a fifth-round pick from Colorado State, Higgins has 137 catches for 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns in six seasons.

The Panthers have also agreed to terms on deals for three other free agents: Guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿, safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿, and running back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.

Corbett, 26, started every game at right guard last season for the Rams, as they won the Super Bowl.

He adds a proven starter to an offensive line with a few openings, as they try to build around right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿ and a number of younger players.

The 26-year-old Woods started every game for the Vikings last season, and gives them an experienced option to pair with ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ in the middle of the secondary.

Foreman, 25, stepped in for an injured Derrick Henry last season and kept the Titans going to the playoffs. He ran 133 times for 566 yards and three touchdowns, and had three 100-yard rushing games in the second half of the season.

He adds a physical complement to ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, and a solid bit of depth for the offense.