Panthers agree to terms with wide receiver Rashard Higgins

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Rashard Higgins

CHARLOTTE — Carolina added depth to the receiving corps as the new league year kicked off on Wednesday afternoon, among a flurry of moves.

The Panthers agreed to terms with former Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins﻿.

The 27-year-old Higgins caught just 24 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown last year, but he's had some productive years in Cleveland.

He caught 37 passes for a career-best 599 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, helping the Browns advance to the playoffs.

The Panthers have an experienced pair of starters in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson﻿, but then go straight to second-year players Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith﻿. Third receiver (and backup kicker) Brandon Zylstra is among their unrestricted free agents.

Originally a fifth-round pick from Colorado State, Higgins has 137 catches for 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns in six seasons.

The Panthers have also agreed to terms on deals for three other free agents: Guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿, safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿, and running back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.

Corbett, 26, started every game at right guard last season for the Rams, as they won the Super Bowl.

He adds a proven starter to an offensive line with a few openings, as they try to build around right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿ and a number of younger players.

The 26-year-old Woods started every game for the Vikings last season, and gives them an experienced option to pair with ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ in the middle of the secondary.

Foreman, 25, stepped in for an injured Derrick Henry last season and kept the Titans going to the playoffs. He ran 133 times for 566 yards and three touchdowns, and had three 100-yard rushing games in the second half of the season.

He adds a physical complement to ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, and a solid bit of depth for the offense.

The full list of the Panthers' unrestricted free agents can be seen here.

Best of Rashard Higgins through the years

Rashard Higgins played with Cleveland from 2016-21, making 12 TD catches.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) dives for a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) dives for a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) plays against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) plays against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won 47-42. (Michael Yanow via AP)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won 47-42. (Michael Yanow via AP)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Browns celebrate wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)'s touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Cleveland Browns celebrate wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)'s touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins runs a pass pattern against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins runs a pass pattern against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass under pressure form New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass under pressure form New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Rashard Higgins
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) can't hang onto a pass after getting arund Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) can't hang onto a pass after getting arund Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 26-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 26-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates a 24-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates a 24-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) avoids Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) avoids Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins catches a 15-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins catches a 15-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, center, and middle linebacker Paul Worrilow, lower, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, center, and middle linebacker Paul Worrilow, lower, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts after a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts after a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) makes a catch for a touchdown behinds Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) makes a catch for a touchdown behinds Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is shown before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is shown before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns' Rashard Higgins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cleveland Browns' Rashard Higgins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins warms-up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins warms-up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) attempts to block a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) attempts to block a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Related Content

news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

The former Raiders and Rams linebacker gives them another versatile part on defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Donte Jackson

The former second-round pick has 12 career interceptions with Carolina.
news

Panthers agree to terms with center Bradley Bozeman

The former Ravens starter is coming on a one-year deal, another addition for the offensive line.
news

Panthers agree to terms with punter Johnny Hekker

The NFL's All-Decade punter of the 2010s joins on a three-year deal, strengthening their special teams.
news

Panthers extend wide receiver DJ Moore

The team gave the 2018 first-rounder a new four-year deal, to reward him for his consistent excellence.
news

Guard Austin Corbett officially signs with Panthers

Corbett started all 17 games for the Rams in 2021, helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Matt Ioannidis

The former Washington defensive tackle adds some interior pressure to the line.
news

Panthers restructure Robby Anderson's contract

They added some salary cap flexibility, as they continue to make a number of moves.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

The former Jaguars linebacker has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Chiefs, and adds to a thin position.
