Panthers bring back kicker Eddy Piñeiro

Mar 23, 2023 at 07:51 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
AGT_Wide (8)

CHARLOTTE – Eddy Piñeiro came in to fill in a gap, and he found himself a long-term role here.

The Panthers agreed to terms on a new two-year deal with their kicker Thursday after he showed down-the-stretch consistency and bounce-back ability throughout his first season at Carolina.

He finished the year with a 94.3 field goal percentage (33-of-35) that ended on a streak of 19 straight makes, and a 93.8 percent (30-of-32) clip on extra points.

Related Links

The team will release kicker Zane Gonzalez in connection with the move.

Piñeiro's 33 made field goals in 2022 rank second in Panthers' history for a single season, behind 37 from longtime kicker John Kasay in 1996. His field goal percentage was the second-best in a single season among Panthers' kickers with at least 30 attempts.

During his first season at Carolina, Piñeiro returned to form following a tough Week 8 performance at Atlanta. He missed two potential game-winning kicks in an eventual overtime loss and never missed another field goal. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor reiterated support for Piñeiro as he bounced back from the rough outing.

Tabor and Piñeiro had history together before joining up on the Panthers, as Tabor coached him in Chicago in 2019.

Piñeiro's longest kick last season came in a Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals when he sailed a 54-yard attempt through the uprights at Bank of America Stadium. He went 15-of-16 on kicks of 40 yards or more, and made both of his attempts from at least 50 yards last year.

Eddy Piñeiro
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Piñeiro came to Carolina just before Week 1 after Gonzalez sustained a season-ending groin injury warming up on the sideline during the Panthers' final preseason game against the Bills. The Florida native had previously kicked for the Bears and Jets.

The Panthers made the decision to part ways with Gonzalez as he recovers from his second injury since he was signed in 2021. He sustained a quad injury on the sidelines of a Week 16 game against Buffalo that season.

Gonzalez made 20 of his 22 field goal attempts in 12 games of the 2021 season (90.9 percent) and went 22-of-23 (95.7 percent) on extra points.

Related Content

news

Bryce Young's confidence, poise stand out at Alabama pro day

The same big Panthers contingent that's checking out all the top quarterbacks left their meeting with Young impressed with his presence and ability to command a room.

news

Live updates from quarterback pro days

Follow coverage from Panthers reporters at pro days in Ohio State, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.

news

Panthers add more experience to coaching staff

With the additions of some new assistants, Frank Reich's first staff has more than 200 years of NFL coaching experience.

news

C.J. Stroud is ready to be pushed, and to push others

The Ohio State quarterback impressed Panthers officials at his pro day workout, and showed some of the traits that made him one of the top prospects in this year's draft.

news

Panthers begin pro day journey with a large cast

The team had 12 people on hand to scout Ohio State's CJ Stroud Wednesday, and most of them are headed to Alabama now for the next leg of the journey.

news

Five things to know about Miles Sanders

The Panthers signed former Eagles running back Miles Sanders after his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about Adam Thielen

The Panthers have officially signed new wide receiver Adam Thielen after he spent 10 years with the Vikings. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Henry Anderson

The defensive end played in 11 games for Carolina in 2022 and returns to a productive defensive line.

news

Road trip: Panthers heading out for quarterback pro days

Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer will lead a large contingent across the country, as they continue to evaluate which quarterback they're taking first overall.

news

Frank Reich: Panthers "in driver's seat" with first overall pick

Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer talked about the draft, free agency, Shaq Thompson, and events over the last few weeks in Monday press conferences.

news

Andy Dalton here to share his knowledge with the next guy

The new Panthers backup quarterback has been the guy, and the backup to the guy, and is ready to become part of the collective here to teach the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Advertising