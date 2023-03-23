Panthers bring back kicker Eddy Piñeiro

The team will release kicker Zane Gonzalez in connection with the move.

Piñeiro's 33 made field goals in 2022 rank second in Panthers' history for a single season, behind 37 from longtime kicker John Kasay in 1996. His field goal percentage was the second-best in a single season among Panthers' kickers with at least 30 attempts.

During his first season at Carolina, Piñeiro returned to form following a tough Week 8 performance at Atlanta. He missed two potential game-winning kicks in an eventual overtime loss and never missed another field goal. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor reiterated support for Piñeiro as he bounced back from the rough outing.

Tabor and Piñeiro had history together before joining up on the Panthers, as Tabor coached him in Chicago in 2019.