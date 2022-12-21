Panthers claim cornerback Justin Layne

Dec 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a little deeper in the secondary Wednesday, claiming cornerback Justin Layne off waivers from the Bears.

Layne, a former third-round pick of the Steelers, offers some insurance in the defensive backfield after the team finished last week's game short there.

After CJ Henderson suffered an ankle injury, they were down to Keith Taylor Jr. and T.J. Carrie at the position opposite Jaycee Horn. The Panthers were quite deep there most of the season, but Donte Jackson going on injured reserve and Henderson's short-term situation (he was a full participant in practice against Wednesday) left them a little thin.

Layne was initially drafted 83rd overall in 2019 out of Michigan State.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder was waived by the Steelers at the end of the preseason and spent time with the Giants and Bears this year. He played 12 special teams snaps for the Giants in the Week 2 win over the Panthers this year.

