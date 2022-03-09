Panthers extend kicker Zane Gonzalez

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back one of the bright spots of last season, solidifying another spot in advance of free agency.

The team on Wednesday agreed to a two-year deal with kicker Zane Gonzalez﻿, securing him before he became an unrestricted free agent next week.

Gonzalez hit 17 straight field goals to finish last season, before a freak pre-game quad injury at Buffalo sent him to injured reserve.

He hit 20-of-22 field goals after joining the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season. That 90.9 percentage was ninth in the league among qualifying kickers. He also hit 22-of-23 extra points.