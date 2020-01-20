Panthers hire Phil Snow as defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE -- Matt Rhule's trusted defensive coordinator is joining him in Carolina.

Phil Snow, who oversaw the defense for Rhule at both Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16), is officially in the fold with the Panthers.

A veteran with 37 years of collegiate coaching experience, Snow has served as defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, among them UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also coached four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions from 2005-08.

In 2019, Baylor ranked 41st in the nation in total defense, and finished second in takeaways (30), third in interceptions (17), eighth in sacks per game (3.31), and fifth in turnover margin (1.08). During Snow's final year in Waco, he saw Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch finish fifth in the nation in sacks (13.5) and cornerback Grayland Arnold rank fifth in interceptions (6). Lynch was also named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year, and the unit placed two players on the All-Big 12 First Team Defense.

Prior to Baylor, Snow spent four seasons at Temple under Rhule, where his squad led the AAC in defense in both 2015 and 2016. The 2016 defense ranked third nationally in total defense (282.5 ypg) and 11th in scoring (18.4 ppg) to help lead the Owls to an AAC championship and a 10-4 record. Snow coached All-AAC linebacker and eventual first-round draft pick Haason Reddick, picked 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. Snow's 2015 defense at Temple led the conference in most defensive categories, including rushing and scoring, led by first-team All-American linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Snow's only NFL experience came from 2005-08 when he coached the linebackers for the Detroit Lions. In 2007, Ernie Sims ranked fourth in the NFL with 134 tackles.

Rhule and Snow first came together at UCLA in 2001, where Snow was the defensive coordinator and Rhule served as defensive line coach. In 2001, the Bruins led the Pac-10 in total defense.