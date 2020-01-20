Panthers hire Phil Snow as defensive coordinator

Jan 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM
2018Employees34
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
by Max Henson & Will Bryan
Snow_SwapLandscape Article

CHARLOTTE -- Matt Rhule's trusted defensive coordinator is joining him in Carolina.

Phil Snow, who oversaw the defense for Rhule at both Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16), is officially in the fold with the Panthers.

A veteran with 37 years of collegiate coaching experience, Snow has served as defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, among them UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also coached four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions from 2005-08.

In 2019, Baylor ranked 41st in the nation in total defense, and finished second in takeaways (30), third in interceptions (17), eighth in sacks per game (3.31), and fifth in turnover margin (1.08). During Snow's final year in Waco, he saw Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch finish fifth in the nation in sacks (13.5) and cornerback Grayland Arnold rank fifth in interceptions (6). Lynch was also named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year, and the unit placed two players on the All-Big 12 First Team Defense.

Prior to Baylor, Snow spent four seasons at Temple under Rhule, where his squad led the AAC in defense in both 2015 and 2016. The 2016 defense ranked third nationally in total defense (282.5 ypg) and 11th in scoring (18.4 ppg) to help lead the Owls to an AAC championship and a 10-4 record. Snow coached All-AAC linebacker and eventual first-round draft pick Haason Reddick, picked 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. Snow's 2015 defense at Temple led the conference in most defensive categories, including rushing and scoring, led by first-team All-American linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Snow's only NFL experience came from 2005-08 when he coached the linebackers for the Detroit Lions. In 2007, Ernie Sims ranked fourth in the NFL with 134 tackles.

Rhule and Snow first came together at UCLA in 2001, where Snow was the defensive coordinator and Rhule served as defensive line coach. In 2001, the Bruins led the Pac-10 in total defense.

Originally from Winters, Calif., Snow went to Cal-State Hayward and began his collegiate coaching career at Laney College in 1979.

Photos of Phil Snow during his tenure at Baylor

View photos of defensive coordinator Phil Snow during his three years as defensive coordinator at Baylor with Matt Rhule.

Athletics Ð Football vs Oklahoma Ð Norman Ð 09/29/2018
1 / 10
Baylor Photography/Baylor University
Athletics Ð Football vs Oklahoma Ð Norman Ð 09/29/2018
2 / 10
Baylor Photography/Baylor University
BU FB Snow_Phil Kansas 2018-117
3 / 10
Jim Black/2017 Jim Black
BU FB Snow_Phil 2018-296
4 / 10
Jim Black/2017 Jim Black
BU ATH Snow_Phil Kansas 2019 Burgess 906
5 / 10
BU ATH Snow_Phil Kansas 2019 Burgess 847
6 / 10
BU ATH Snow_Phil 2017 UT LNP-1110
7 / 10
BU ATH Snow_Phil Kansas 2019 Burgess 852
8 / 10
BU ATH Snow_Phil Kansas 2019 Burgess 846
9 / 10
BU ATH Snow_Phil 2019 Rice Burgess_125
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

The quarterback played in one game last year, and spent time on the practice squad here and with the 49ers.

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

news

Panthers sign nine players on Monday

Carolina brought back a pair of free agent tight ends, and signed seven members of this year's practice squad.

news

Panthers make roster moves before season finale

Josh Norman, Preston Williams, Phil Hoskins and Sam Tecklenburg were added to Sunday's active roster.

news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The cornerback suffered a wrist injury in Week 16, and there was a chance he could have returned if the Panthers had qualified or been alive for the playoffs.

news

Panthers activate Andre Roberts, Josh Norman

A couple of veterans could have roles in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, offering some help in the return game and the secondary.

news

Josh Norman signed to Panthers practice squad

The veteran cornerback returned Monday, and is likely to be on the active roster in time for Week 17's de facto playoff game at Tampa Bay.

news

Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report

The cornerback was claimed off waivers earlier this week, but the good news on the injury report reduced the need for depth there.

news

Panthers claim cornerback Justin Layne

They added some depth in the secondary by claiming the former Steelers third-rounder off waivers from the Bears.

news

Andre Roberts designated to return from IR

The former All-Pro returner is back to practice after an early season knee injury, giving them a chance to add some pop on special teams.

news

Brandon Smith placed on injured reserve

The rookie linebacker suffered an ankle injury in Seattle, cutting short a promising first season.

Advertising