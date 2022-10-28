Panthers look to keep running backs "fresh"

"I'm just making sure I'm on top of everything, getting a couple of extra catches in," Brown said. "I'm making sure everything's squared away, just in case."

Nixon said he sees all of the Panthers' running backs as three-down players, but he thinks using all of them has a benefit.

"You can keep guys fresh during the game," Nixon said. "It's definitely beneficial for our team once we start getting into the fourth quarter when you need to run the football, and you need the running backs to really step up and finish the game."

McAdoo said he saw how the offense's overall improvement against Tampa Bay, particularly staying on the field on third down, gave them more opportunities to deploy different personnel. With more plays, more players get the ball. They also showed some different looks, with Blackshear going into a quick pre-snap motion on the first play of last week's game, when he was out there alongside Hubbard.

McAdoo liked what he saw last week, and he's hoping to see that continue into the Falcons' game.

"Those guys, they've been chomping at the bit to carry the ball and catch some passes all season," McAdoo said. "They had that opportunity on Sunday, and they took advantage of it. Now we've just got to keep going."

Wilks professed his dedication to running the football in his opening press conference as interim head coach. He feels confident in the talent and game plan heading into the rest of the season – especially after what he saw last week.