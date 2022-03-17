Panthers officially sign safety Xavier Woods

Mar 17, 2022 at 04:37 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Xavier-Woods-Landscape (1)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew they needed safety help going into free agency, and appear to have found it.

The Panthers officially signed free agent safety Xavier Woods on Thursday afternoon to a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old safety gives them a solid starting option, after veteran Juston Burris went to unrestricted free agency on Wednesday afternoon.

Woods played for the Vikings last season, starting all 17 games, after spending his first four years with the Cowboys.

The Louisiana Tech product has 65 career starts and eight career interceptions, three last season. He also gives the Panthers another experienced option in a young secondary.

Advertising