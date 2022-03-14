Panthers release A.J. Bouye

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye on Monday and according to multiple reports, are expected to release defensive end Morgan Fox once the league year begins on Wednesday.

Bouye played in 10 games, with seven starts. The 30-year-old cornerback was signed prior to last season, and was placed on injured reserve in late December with a foot injury.

With Bouye's departure, the Panthers are very young at the position, with no one on the roster older than 24.

The Panthers have three cornerbacks from last year's team among their list of 17 remaining unrestricted free agents — Stephon Gilmore﻿, Donte Jackson﻿, and Rashaan Melvin﻿. They can sign with any team Wednesday when the new league year opens.

Fox was also signed prior to last season, coming over from the Rams. He started nine games, and had 1.5 sacks.