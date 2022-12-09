Panthers set practice tempo with hand-picked playlist

"You can't play hype music from the get-go," Leach said. "(When) guys are just trickling in, they just want a nice, cool vibe. … As soon as that whistle blows for the first stretch, I need to start getting turned up, and I need to start bouncing around.

"If we're in a live team period, it has to be something that's getting guys moving, bouncing around, dancing a little bit. It's a job."

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is one of the players often spotted dancing between reps, so it comes as no surprise he's an advocate for the impact music can have before playing.

"What's crazy is it's big," Shenault said. "Because the frequency levels and all that the music sends off is supposed to make you feel some type of way, so I think it's big. I don't think it should change what you do, but I think it helps."

Thursday, Wilks got the day going with extra juice before Leach traveled around the field flipping from crowd noise on offense to music on defense.

The speakers set the vibe to ready the Panthers for Seattle, and Leach knows his job has been especially imperative this week.