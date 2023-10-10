Panthers sign Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a familiar face to the secondary mix Tuesday, signing cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-man roster.

Bootle has been elevated from the practice squad each of the last three weeks, using up all his eligible weeks to be promoted. The Panthers had been carrying just 52 active players since there are several guys on the verge of coming back from injuries.

He adds some depth where the Panthers have battled injuries this year, with Jaycee Horn still on injured reserve. They were without Donte Jackson last week in Detroit.

Bootle, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie from Nebraska, spent his first two seasons with the Chiefs, playing in seven games.

He's filled in exclusively on special teams this season.

Also Tuesday, the team waived cornerback Sam Webb. He was signed off the Raiders practice squad earlier this year, and was active for the first time Sunday.