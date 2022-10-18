Panthers sign linebacker Chandler Wooten

The Panthers also began the process of turning over the practice squad Tuesday, the first steps of what interim coach Steve Wilks said would be a closer look at some developmental players.

The Panthers added three players to the practice squad, including bringing back running back Spencer Brown, who was waived-injured at initial cuts this year.

Brown, originally an undrafted rookie from UAB, spent last season on the practice squad.

The Panthers also freshened up the defense with two new practice squad players. They added defensive end Raequan Williams and outside linebacker Delontae Scott as well.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Williams has spent time with Philadelphia and Jacksonville, and had a sack for the Eagles in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Scott has been with Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

To make room for them on the practice squad, the Panthers released defensive end Austin Larkin, tight end Josh Babicz, and running back John Lovett. They had an extra spot on the practice squad after linebacker Arron Mosby was signed to the 53-man roster last week when Stantley Thomas-Oliver III was placed on injured reserve.

Wilks said last week he and general manager Scott Fitterer have talked about looking at some new faces over the course of the season, especially after they were able to keep players like Juston Burris there for needed depth.

"The first place I want to go is practice squad," Wilks said. "That's the reason why we create quality guys there and we keep them. Because we feel like we're grooming them to be starters. They understand the system. Most importantly, the culture that we're trying to create. As you saw last week with Juston Burris being able to get pulled up. Ready to play.