Panthers sign wide receiver Seth Roberts

The Panthers on Thursday officially signed wide receiver Seth Roberts to a one-year contract. The 29-year-old spent 2019 with the Ravens after four years with the Raiders.
In his five-year career, Roberts has totaled 179 receptions for 2,097 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Last season in Baltimore, Roberts played in all 16 regular season games and caught 21 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
In 2018, Roberts set career highs with the Raiders when he caught 45 passes for 494 yards.
A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Roberts signed as an undrafted rookie with the Raiders in 2015 out of West Alabama.
