Panthers trade kicker Zane Gonzalez to San Francisco

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made their decision at kicker on Thursday when they signed Eddy Piñeiro to a new two-year deal .

Gonzalez was quite good for the Panthers in 2021, hitting 20-of-22 field goal attempts and 22-of-23 extra points in 12 games, before he was injured in pregame warm-ups in Buffalo. When he suffered another injury against Buffalo last preseason, the Panthers found Piñeiro to replace him just before the start of the regular season.