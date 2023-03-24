Panthers trade kicker Zane Gonzalez to San Francisco

Mar 24, 2023 at 07:45 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Zane Gonzalez
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made their decision at kicker on Thursday when they signed Eddy Piñeiro to a new two-year deal.

Now, they got something for their other kicker.

The Panthers traded kicker Zane Gonzalez to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday for conditional late-round 2025 compensation.

Gonzalez was quite good for the Panthers in 2021, hitting 20-of-22 field goal attempts and 22-of-23 extra points in 12 games, before he was injured in pregame warm-ups in Buffalo. When he suffered another injury against Buffalo last preseason, the Panthers found Piñeiro to replace him just before the start of the regular season.

