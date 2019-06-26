Ron Rivera and players anticipate All or Nothing debut

CHARLOTTE – It wasn't the winning season that the Panthers hoped for, but it was a compelling season nonetheless – especially presented through the lens of an Emmy award-winning show.
"It does gives people a little dip inside this organization," said head coach Ron Rivera, whose 2018 team will be the subject of "All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers."
The documentary series, in its fourth season, will be available to stream July 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer for the eight-part series dropped Wednesday:
"It will give an inside look at some good things that happened and some bad things and how we had to deal with them as players and coaches," Rivera continued. "It's going to be real interesting to see. When you see how it all plays out, you'll get a sense of what it's like to be inside a team."
The Panthers couldn't provide the Hollywood ending they hoped for, winning six of their first eight games before losing seven straight as Cam Newton struggled with shoulder soreness that led to him being shut down when Carolina was all-but-mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
"It's an opportunity to see both sides of the story as to what happened and how we tried to work with it – and what worked and what didn't work," Rivera said. "The unfortunate part is you'll get to see the negative aspect of what happens when things don't go well and the struggles that we went through. What happened to this team, you can really feel it."
Cameras followed the Panthers everywhere over the entire course of the season.
"At first it's weird, kind of uncomfortable, but then when you get used to it, then it is what it is," defensive end Mario Addison said. "I'm excited to see how it looks from another view."
Cornerback Donte Jackson, a rookie last season, is curious to see how the players' time in meetings will be portrayed.
"That's really where all the magic happens," Jackson said. "It's kind of like the stock floor on Wall Street – that's where we do all of our business. That's where we start at before we come out on the field. I think that's pretty interesting."
Jackson enjoyed an encouraging first season individually but not the season he or his teammates wanted on the scoreboard. Even so, he plans to watch the show.
"I don't want to really remember that season, but I'm definitely going to watch it. I'm sure it's pretty entertaining," Jackson said. "I think it will provide good insight for the fans. They can see what we really go through over a whole season.
"It wasn't the season we hoped for, but fans still get a more in-depth picture. People getting to see how we interact as a team -- that's pretty cool."
