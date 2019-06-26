Ron Rivera and players anticipate All or Nothing debut

Cameras followed the Panthers everywhere over the entire course of the season.

"At first it's weird, kind of uncomfortable, but then when you get used to it, then it is what it is," defensive end Mario Addison said. "I'm excited to see how it looks from another view."

Cornerback Donte Jackson, a rookie last season, is curious to see how the players' time in meetings will be portrayed.

"That's really where all the magic happens," Jackson said. "It's kind of like the stock floor on Wall Street – that's where we do all of our business. That's where we start at before we come out on the field. I think that's pretty interesting."

Jackson enjoyed an encouraging first season individually but not the season he or his teammates wanted on the scoreboard. Even so, he plans to watch the show.

"I don't want to really remember that season, but I'm definitely going to watch it. I'm sure it's pretty entertaining," Jackson said. "I think it will provide good insight for the fans. They can see what we really go through over a whole season.

"It wasn't the season we hoped for, but fans still get a more in-depth picture. People getting to see how we interact as a team -- that's pretty cool."

Amazon Prime members will be able to stream the series via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at amazon.com/allornothing. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.

The series is a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.