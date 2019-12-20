Week 16 Final Injury Report: Shaq Thompson ruled out

Dec 20, 2019 at 12:51 PM
shaq_atrium

CHARLOTTE - Linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Thompson did not practice all week after suffering an ankle injury last week against Seattle. Thompson, who has recorded a career-best 109 tackles in 2019, will miss his first game since the end of the 2018 season when he went on injured reserve for the last two games of last season.

Edge rusher Marquis Haynes (knee) has also been ruled out for the Colts game with a knee injury. Haynes did not practice this week and will miss his second game in a row with injury.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (illness) missed Thursday and Friday practices with an illness and is questionable for Sunday. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) was limited on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. Samuel is also listed as questionable for the Colts game.

Interim head coach Perry Fewell said both Butler and Samuel are expected to play.

To view the full Week 16 injury report, click here.

