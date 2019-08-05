Training Camp live practice updates: Monday, August 5

Refresh below for real-time updates from Monday's training camp practice from the Panthers reporters:
Things get a bit out of control after the last rep of practice. Multiple guys tangled up after the whistle blows. Ron Rivera not at all happy. Stern message to the group before they walk off.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Kyle Allen drops a dime down the middle to Levrone. He really throws a pretty deep ball.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Incredible catch by Torrey Smith, reaching out with one hand to control a hot shot from Allen as he was falling to the ground.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Doss picks off Allen in the end zone to end 2-min drill. Was all over it.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Palardy is running with the scout team during the special teams period and the 👏🏼 man 👏🏼 is 👏🏼 fast! That was entertaining lol— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) August 5, 2019
DE Bryan Cox drops into coverage and Grier throws it right to him! Hands failed him though.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Olsen can’t corral a one-handed attempt and Donte Jackson is there for the INT - and flashy return.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Kevon Seymour walking out to practice now. Imagine hamstring will keep him out Thursday.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2019
Mickens and Jones both had a shot at Allen’s laser to back end zone. Mickens wins out. Hell of a catch. Jones played it perfectly and still lost out.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Brian Burns still has a limp, but he flew around the edge just now. Gonna be really interesting to see him in live competition.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2019
Aldrick Robinson has been really up and down this camp.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2019
Elliott with an interception AGAIN. This time on the goal line. It was smoooooth #PanthersCamp— Caroline Cann (@ncarolinecann) August 5, 2019
Burns back in action as red zone period begins.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
With a wrap around what looks to be his left shin, Burns jogs out from under the tent for this install period. https://t.co/V4xe6u67oG— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2019
Depth being tested today. Marquis Haynes isn’t out here either.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Newton on the money to Olsen for the 9-yard TD in final seconds of 2-min drill.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Bradberry had an INT off Cam in his hands. Dropped it. Offense keeps it moving with 2-min drill.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Brian Burns comes out of team drill limping.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
As Cameron Artis-Payne bounces a run to the outside, Cam Newton tells the offense: “He went to Auburn. He went to running back U.” Hadn’t heard that one before …— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2019
No sign of Efe Obada again today— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Looks like vet days for Addison and Irvin.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 5, 2019
Rashaan Gaulden and Jordan Scarlett sitting out again today.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2019