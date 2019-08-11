Training Camp live practice updates: Sunday, August 11

Refresh below for real-time updates from Sunday's training camp practice from the Panthers reporters:
The Palardy Party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gwDpHeULgk— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2019
Curtco appreciates all the bday 💙 pic.twitter.com/xjwsqjMzm9— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2019
Rivera always refers to Captain Munnerlyn as a yappy dog. He’ll see him again when the Bills come to town. “It’ll be fun. It’s like somebody rings the doorbell and the dog starts barking.”— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
Ron Rivera smiles when asked about Captain Munnerlyn returning with the Bills this week: “It’ll be like a yappy dog. Someone rings the doorbell and the dog starts yapping.”— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
KK Short left practice early today. Rivera said he got kicked in the shin.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
Have to give it to the defense, they just dominated a red zone period. Cam just held the ball to the whistle on one rep - couldn’t find anyone open.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
Nickel Corn Elder has been active today. Reading the plays well. Keep finding him around the ball.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
Newton a shade too long for Samuel vs Bradberry on another attempt down right sideline - but it was a pretty ball. Cam still not having issues slinging it.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Panthers’ hottest training camp practice ever was a heat index of 120. Hit 116 moments ago.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Now Bradberry strikes with a PBU against Samuel in red zone drill. https://t.co/4B1Knoutpn— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Heat index has now reached 115 @BuffaloBills— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
With Ron Rivera basically hovering over him, Joey Slye makes kicks of 48 and 56 yards.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Probs this moment ⬇️ https://t.co/PMJxQQ354H pic.twitter.com/UpiUFURi2j— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2019
Play of the day so far: Newton drops a deep ball down the sideline to Samuel over Bradberry.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
“Happy birthday Curtis!” yells a fan.
Cam Newton floats perfect pass down right sideline to Curtis Samuel, who slips past James Bradberry.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Corn Elder beautifully jumps Allen’s pass toward the sideline but he can’t hang on. He may or may not owe his defensive teammates something after that drop.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
.@CurtisSamuel4__ just wanted to be fresh on his birthday 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IR2zrB15W— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2019
It’s brutally hot out here this afternoon (heat index of 110). Players fighting through.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
Hogan to Cam: “How much juice you got today 1?”
Cam: “haha! Oh I needed that Hogie. I needed that.”
The Panthers are back in Spartanburg! Follow the defensive line LIVE from practice drills#PanthersCamp https://t.co/Ej0wrnjxGI— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2019
Well, Scarlett has a helmet on, but he’s starting practice with the injured group. https://t.co/xfZd9BzNWP— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Hi @gregolsen88 and @JJJansen44 😂👋 pic.twitter.com/VxvZK68S9X— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2019
Still no Kevon Seymour (hamstring).— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
Jordan Scarlett back. Ian Thomas (rib) on a bike.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019
We’ve reached the home stretch of camp. Four more practices here at Wofford.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 11, 2019
Panthers are in shells today. Bills are here for joint practices on Tuesday.
Shells today. Pads the next three.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2019