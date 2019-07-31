Training Camp Q&A: Yes, Christian McCaffrey believes he's an elite back

On the toll of receptions and carries: "I don't really think about it. It is what it is. I want the ball however I can get it, and that's the way I've always been. We've got so many dynamic football players on this team that at the end of the day, my job is to play football and not be concerned about touches or... I just want to win. Whether I get 6 touches or 40 touches, if we win, I'm happy."

On Curtis Samuel: "Curtis' been great. And he's had a heck of a camp. Watching him improve is amazing. Obviously, he's got foot speed that's rare; not just in the league, I'd say in the world. Being able to watch him really use his skills well and learn and develop has been a lot of fun. So, I'm excited for him this year."

On the front seven rotating: "Yeah, I mean our front seven's stacked. It definitely is a lot of force to be reckoned with in practice. When you've got so many different names in the front seven that you're going against every day, I'm just excited that we don't have to go against them on Sundays because they really are a special group that play well together. a lot of high energy, obviously great football players. So, it will be fun to watch this year."

On Gerald McCoy: "Yeah, I think you go down that list and you've got so many leaders. You know, obviously, Gerald's been there done that. You look at a guy like Kawann Short too who's been in the league and had just as much success as anybody. You know Dontari Poe has been there, Mario Addison has had 10-sack seasons. You just go down the list. Obviously, we've got a great rookie in Brian (Burns), so I think when you look at the list, and you get Bruce Irvin too, who's won Super Bowls and obviously is a heck of a player, there's so much veteran leadership at every single position. And when you have that, it's fun because you know that guys know how to be. And for a defense, you need that."

On if he considers himself an elite back: "Yes."