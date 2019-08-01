Tre Boston: We can be something special

Boston was productive in one-year stints with the Chargers and Cardinals after leaving Carolina. His eight interceptions over the last two years are third-most among NFL safeties. He was hoping to land a long-term deal. When that opportunity didn't present itself, he found the right fit on yet another one-year deal.

"Once you sign you just have to put it to the side," Boston said of long-term contract hopes. "For me, it's all about honing in and having fun again. Kind of have to let that go.

"Coming back here was easy for me. I wanted to find a good contract. I fit in this system. It's all about being on the right page with what I'm worth and what these guys are asking of me."

The Panthers believe Boston can prove to be the perfect addition on a defense that is loaded with talent. The front seven looks to be a unit that will harass quarterbacks, and if that's the case, Boston is the kind of ball-hawking safety you want in your secondary.