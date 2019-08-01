Tre Boston: We can be something special

Aug 01, 2019 at 01:10 PM
Max Henson
boston_signs

SPARTANBURG – It's all so familiar to Tre Boston.

The black and blue Panthers shirt he grabbed from the locker room before walking out to observe practice. The Wofford College practice fields on a hot summer day.

Boston is back where his NFL career began, where he spent three seasons. He's a Panther again.

"It hasn't all sunk in yet," Boston said moments after signing a one-year contract.

This always seemed like a real possibility with the Panthers having an open competition at free safety. Fans were constantly hitting up Boston on social media, encouraging him to find his way back to Carolina.

"The fans did a great job," Boston said with a smile. "They embraced me and now are welcoming me back. The players wanting me back means a lot. It's an amazing feeling."

Boston was productive in one-year stints with the Chargers and Cardinals after leaving Carolina. His eight interceptions over the last two years are third-most among NFL safeties. He was hoping to land a long-term deal. When that opportunity didn't present itself, he found the right fit on yet another one-year deal.

"Once you sign you just have to put it to the side," Boston said of long-term contract hopes. "For me, it's all about honing in and having fun again. Kind of have to let that go.

"Coming back here was easy for me. I wanted to find a good contract. I fit in this system. It's all about being on the right page with what I'm worth and what these guys are asking of me."

The Panthers believe Boston can prove to be the perfect addition on a defense that is loaded with talent. The front seven looks to be a unit that will harass quarterbacks, and if that's the case, Boston is the kind of ball-hawking safety you want in your secondary.

"That's what they told me I was," Boston said of being a missing piece. "I believe I'm one of the best in the league. Stats show it. I looked at the depth chart and said we can be something special. It's about getting my job done and being accountable. I have to play my ball and have fun doing it."

Photos of Tre Boston in action with the Panthers

View some of the best images of safety Tre Boston from his first stint in Carolina from 2014-16.

_U0A1001
1 / 65
1 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 65

2 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
3 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 65

4 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
5 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 65

6 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
7 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 65

8 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
9 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
6 / 65

10 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
11 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
7 / 65

12 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
13 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
8 / 65

14 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
15 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
9 / 65

16 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
17 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
10 / 65

18 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
11 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
12 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
13 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
14 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
15 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
16 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
17 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
18 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
19 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
19 / 65

20 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
21 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
20 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
21 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
22 / 65
22 / 65
23 / 65
23 / 65
Carolina Panthers 2015
24 / 65
24 / 65
Carolina Panthers 2015
25 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
25 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
26 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.
26 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
27 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattel Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
27 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattel Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
28 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
29 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattel Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
29 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattel Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
30 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
30 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
31 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.
31 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
32 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
32 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
33 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
33 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
34 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
34 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
35 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
35 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
36 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
36 / 65

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
37 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
37 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
38 / 65
38 / 65
39 / 65
39 / 65
40 / 65
40 / 65
41 / 65
41 / 65
42 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
42 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
43 / 65

Make-A-Wsh with the Athletic Trainers of the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, October 28, 2014.
43 / 65

Make-A-Wsh with the Athletic Trainers of the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, October 28, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
44 / 65
44 / 65
45 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice during the sixth day of Training Camp on Saturday, Aug.5, 2015.
45 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice during the sixth day of Training Camp on Saturday, Aug.5, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers, 2015
46 / 65
46 / 65
47 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday, September 10, 2014.
47 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday, September 10, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
48 / 65
48 / 65
49 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 24, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 24, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
50 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 7, 2015.
50 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 7, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
51 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
52 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
52 / 65

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
53 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.
53 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
54 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
55 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
56 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 17, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
56 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 17, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
57 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.
57 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
58 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 3, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 3, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
59 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 17, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 17, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
60 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 18, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 18, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
61 / 65
61 / 65
Carolina Panthers 2015
62 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.
62 / 65

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
63 / 65
63 / 65
64 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattel Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
64 / 65

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattel Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
65 / 65

Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
65 / 65

Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
