U.S. Women's Soccer team is coming to Bank of America Stadium

Aug 01, 2019 at 05:00 PM
CHARLOTTE - The World Cup champion U.S. women's soccer team is coming to Charlotte.

As part of the team's national Victory Tour, presented by Allstate, the national team will play an exhibition match at Bank of America Stadium against Korea Republic on October 3.

The match time is slated for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

Tickets for the match are available here.

U.S. Soccer is also offering Ultimate Fan Tickets (special VIP packages that include a premium ticket, a custom team jersey, pre-game field access and more) to the match. Click here for more information on those packages.

This match marks the third major soccer event in the stadium this year after the Gold Cup and ICC Soccer held matches over the summer. The men's national teams from Mexico, Canada, Cuba and Martinique played in June, while Arsenal and Fiorentina were in town in July. Relevent Sports Group recently announced a five-year extension to continue bringing ICC soccer to Bank of America Stadium.

All 23 players of the USWNT roster that won the World Cup this summer will be in Charlotte for the match. The team will be playing matches in Pasadena, Calif., Philadelphia, St. Paul, Minn., and Chicago along with Charlotte.

This marks the first time since 2000 that the USWNT is playing a match in Charlotte.

