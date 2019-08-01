U.S. Women's Soccer team is coming to Bank of America Stadium

This match marks the third major soccer event in the stadium this year after the Gold Cup and ICC Soccer held matches over the summer. The men's national teams from Mexico, Canada, Cuba and Martinique played in June, while Arsenal and Fiorentina were in town in July. Relevent Sports Group recently announced a five-year extension to continue bringing ICC soccer to Bank of America Stadium.

All 23 players of the USWNT roster that won the World Cup this summer will be in Charlotte for the match. The team will be playing matches in Pasadena, Calif., Philadelphia, St. Paul, Minn., and Chicago along with Charlotte.