Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Trai Turner limited

CHARLOTTE - Trai Turner was a new edition to the Panthers injury report on Thursday.

The Pro Bowl guard was listed as a limited participant in practice with a groin injury. This came after he was not listed on Wednesday's initial injury report. In his press conference, Coach Rivera called it a precautionary measure and not serious.

Linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin did work off to the side again at Thursday's practice, but was once again listed as a non-participant on the injury report with a hamstring injury.