Week 10 Final Injury Report: Bradberry and Butler both questionable

CHARLOTTE -- Starting cornerback James Bradberry was listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay after being a limited participant on Friday with his groin injury.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that Bradberry would be assessed throughout the weekend to see whether he will be able to go on Sunday.

"He's building up and doing the things he needs to do to keep his mind in the game and get himself ready," Rivera said. "We just have to make sure."

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (back) was also a limited participant on Friday and is also listed questionable.

Tackle Greg Little (concussion) took another step in the protocol with limited participation in Friday's practice, however, he has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

"It's encouraging," Rivera said. "It really is."