Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Greg Little clears concussion protocol

Nov 14, 2019 at 01:45 PM
CHARLOTTE - Panthers rookie left tackle Greg Little (concussion) was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Little has not played since Week 3 as he has progressed through the concussion protocol.

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Thursday that Little cleared the protocol and would be able to play on Sunday against the Falcons.

"In spite of having the time off, he did a lot of work, a lot of individual work on the side," Rivera said about Little. "He did his treatment and has been working himself back into shape. He's had a couple of really good days of practice, so we're really pleased with that."

However, the Panthers were still without cornerbacks Donte Jackson (hip) and Ross Cockrell (quad) who did not participate in practice. Cornerback James Bradberry (groin) was a full participant on Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Dennis Daley (groin) did not practice for the second-straight day this week.

After missing practice on Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey (foot), Kyle Love (shoulder) and Gerald McCoy (knee) were all full participants on Thursday.

To view the full Week 11 injury report, click here.

Week 11 Thursday practice photos

View photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Falcons in Week 11.

Related Content

news

Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"

Saturday's news was a bit better on quarterback Sam Darnold, though he'll miss some time with a high ankle sprain.

news

Panthers in "wait and see" mode on pair of potentially significant injuries

With quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez awaiting further tests, a number of positions are in flux.

news

Zane Gonzalez carted off field in second half against Buffalo

Gonzalez was announced as questionable to return with a groin injury.

news

Matt Corral suffers "significant" injury

The rookie quarterback will miss extended time this year after he suffered a left foot injury Friday against the Patriots.

news

Marquis Haynes suffers apparent left leg injury

The fourth-year defensive end was carted off the field midway through Saturday's scheduled scrimmage.

news

Week 18 Final Injury Report: Robby Anderson questionable

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is also questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: C.J. Henderson limited

Wide receiver Robby Anderson was out again, and Derrick Brown was added to the report.

news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Robby Anderson held out

Anderson was one of five players who didn't practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 17 Final Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore out at New Orleans

The veteran cornerback won't play this week because of the groin injury suffered against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Still short-handed

Tackle Cameron Erving and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are out with injuries, amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: No Stephon Gilmore

The veteran cornerback's absence adds to a long list of defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

news

Week 16 Final Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable for Sunday against Tampa Bay

The Panthers leading receiver practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

