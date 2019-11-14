Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Greg Little clears concussion protocol

CHARLOTTE - Panthers rookie left tackle Greg Little (concussion) was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Little has not played since Week 3 as he has progressed through the concussion protocol.

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Thursday that Little cleared the protocol and would be able to play on Sunday against the Falcons.

"In spite of having the time off, he did a lot of work, a lot of individual work on the side," Rivera said about Little. "He did his treatment and has been working himself back into shape. He's had a couple of really good days of practice, so we're really pleased with that."

However, the Panthers were still without cornerbacks Donte Jackson (hip) and Ross Cockrell (quad) who did not participate in practice. Cornerback James Bradberry (groin) was a full participant on Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Dennis Daley (groin) did not practice for the second-straight day this week.