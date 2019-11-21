Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Ross Cockrell still out

CHARLOTTE -- Defensive back Ross Cockrell (quad) was the only the player who did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Cockrell, who missed last week's game against the Falcons, has been working with the training staff on the side.

Rookie offensive tackle Dennis Daley (groin) was limited for the second consecutive day. Rookie offensive tackle Greg Little was a full participant, but he was listed on the report with a knee injury.

"Just soreness," head coach Ron Rivera said.