Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Ross Cockrell still out

Nov 21, 2019 at 02:11 PM
CHARLOTTE -- Defensive back Ross Cockrell (quad) was the only the player who did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Cockrell, who missed last week's game against the Falcons, has been working with the training staff on the side.

Rookie offensive tackle Dennis Daley (groin) was limited for the second consecutive day. Rookie offensive tackle Greg Little was a full participant, but he was listed on the report with a knee injury.

"Just soreness," head coach Ron Rivera said.

Little is expected to start at left tackle on Sunday against the Saints.

View the full Week 12 injury report here.

Week 12 Thursday practice photos

View photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on New Orleans in Week 12.

