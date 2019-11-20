Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Dennis Daley returns to practice

CHARLOTTE - Panthers tackle Dennis Daley (groin) returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. Daley was inactive during Sunday's game and missed last week's practices with a groin injury.
Defensive back Ross Cockrell (quad) did not participate in Wednesday's practice after he missed last week with a quad injury that he suffered in Green Bay. Defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (knee) also did not practice on Wednesday.
Safety Eric Reid (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were both limited participants, while edge rusher Brian Burns (wrist) was a full participant.
